Ronaldo Nazario Names THE BEST He's Ever Played And Trained With

Former Brazilian superstar Ronaldo Nazario is widely regarded among the best footballers in the world, having achieved success of the highest order during his decorated career. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner lit up the sport, setting a benchmark for generations to come. Having recently been named as the ideal striker in the Ballon d'Or Dream Team by France Football, the Brazilian legend has revealed the best football star he has ever trained and played with.

Zidane is the best I've played with, says Ronaldo Nazario

Following his inclusion in the Ballon d'Or Dream Team, Ronaldo was asked about some of his standout colleagues and El Fenomeno was quick to mention the name of Zinedine Zidane. The current Real Madrid manager is also regarded among the all-time greats, but missed out on the dream team, along with the likes of Ronaldinho.

Ronaldo insists Zidane has been the best player he has ever trained and played with. He went on to laud the Frenchman for his stint with Real Madrid, emphasising that Zidane has managed to win three successive Champions League titles with Los Blancos, an achievement that remains unmatchable.

Ronaldo's career influenced by Maradona, Van Basten

Ronaldo further claims he won't be able to answer who was better: Zidane, the player or Zidane, the coach, citing his unparalleled achievements in both the roles. The two played together at Real Madrid from 2002 until Zidane's retirement in 2006 and formed the pillar of the Galactico era, which clinched the LaLiga title in 2003.

Ronaldo was also asked about the footballing legends who inspired him during his early days. He went on to mention the likes of Marco van Basten, Diego Maradona, Johann Cruyff and Zico while laying special emphasis on his love for Italian football since his struggling days.

The story behind bizarre Ronaldo Nazario hairstyle

Apart from his heroics, Ronaldo Nazario's hairstyle has also made enough headlines back in the day, During the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the Brazilian donned a bizarre hairstyle with his head completely shaved, although with a little patch of hair remaining above the forehead.

Earlier, he had claimed that he donned the bizarre look to distract people from his groin injury. But, during an interaction with Deporte Interactivo, he claimed that his hairstyle was inspired from Cascao, a character from the popular Brazilian cartoon series Turma da Monica.

Image courtesy: Ronaldo Instagram