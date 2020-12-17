Liverpool Defender Alexander-Arnold Hits Back At Jose Mourinho After Premier League Win

Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold has a short and sweet reply for Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, after his statements on the Reds' victory at Anfield last night. The heated Liverpool vs Tottenham game saw the hosts win a thrilling last-minute victory over the Spurs, and safe to say, Mourinho was not pleased with the outcome. Right before the teams walked off the field, the two bosses were seen engaged in a war of words, the exact contents of which have now been revealed by Mourinho.

Alexander-Arnold's short reply to Mourinho's 'best team lost' claim

Speaking to the press in a post-match interview, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho revealed that he had told his counterpart that "the best team lost". He also added that while Klopp had disagreed, that was just his opinion. This comment has apparently reached the ears of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who hit back at the jab with a simple "Best team won" caption on his picture of the Reds celebrating their win.

Tactless comment aside, Mourinho's frustration with the loss is understandable. The top-of-the-table clash delivered every second of drama that it had promised, with Liverpool snatching away a 1-1 draw from their visitors on the 90th minute. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool with a 26th-minute goal but the hosts could only hold the lead for seven minutes before Son Heung-Min equalised for the Spurs. With the numbers mostly against them, the Spurs would have happily settled for the draw that seemed so likely in this game.

However, an inspired header by Roberto Firmino off a corner by Andy Robertson in the 90th minute gave the defending champions an unassailable lead that saw them bag three points and go three points clear of the second-placed Spurs, to the top of the Premier League table. The stats at the end of the match also support Alexander-Arnold's 'Best Team Won' theory - the Spurs held just 24% possession and two shots on target compared to Liverpool's 11 through the encounter.

Klopp's response to Mourinho's claim

In a BBC Radio 5 Live interview, Klopp also responded to Mourinho's claims, saying "It was not heated at all". "He [Mourinho] wasn't happy, because he told me the better team lost – and I thought he was joking. But he wasn't. So that's it" Klopp claimed. Either way, the Liverpool boss will be a happy man after the match. Liverpool will now play 12th placed Crystal Palace in their next encounter on Saturday at Selhurst Park Stadium.

Image Credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold Twitter