Romain Grosjean Update: F1 Star's Car Bursts Into Flames After Crash During Bahrain GP

Romain Grosjean's worst fears came true on Sunday after he was involved in a horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The 34-year-old was involved in a first-lap crash which saw his car split into two and his car burst into flames. The French driver was able to walk away from the terrifying crash, and here is the latest update on the Romain Grosjean condition.

Romain Grosjean update: F1 star in good spirits despite horror crash

According to CBS Sports, Romain Grosjean wrecked his car during the opening lap, smashing into the wall at around 140 MPH. The 34-year-old's Haas collided with Daniil Kyvat's Alpha Tauri on turn three before crashing into the barrier. The force of impact was as such that it tore Grosjean's car in two pieces while the cockpit instantly burst into flames.

The Frenchman was grateful to escape from the engulfing flames. The Romain Grosjean crash came at a service road access point where the driver and medical crew from the circuit Safety Car were on the scene immediately.

A heart-stopping moment on Lap 1 in Bahrain



We are all incredibly grateful that @RGrosjean walked away from this incident#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/6ZztuxOLhw — Formula 1 (@F1) November 29, 2020

A medical official quickly used a fire extinguisher on his race suit as they tackled the blaze and quickly put it out. Grosjean was visibly taken aback by the entire incident and was supported back to the pits by the medical car at the Sakhir Circuit suffering from minor burns. The Haas F1 Team released a statement on Sunday announcing that the 34-year-old would remain hospitalized overnight.

An update from Romain himself. Pleased to see you’re in good spirits! We hope you make a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/njnjjH4GBi — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 29, 2020

Grosjean continues to be evaluated and treated for the burns on the back of his hands, but fortunately all X-rays came back clear of fractures. Haas chief Gunther Steiner refrained from making a medical comment but revealed that Grosjean was doing okay, but had light burns on his hands and ankles. Steiner also thanked the rescue crews, marshals and FIA people for their work, and revealed that the incident was scary.

Romain Grosjean posted an update from the hospital, saying he was doing sort of okay. The 34-year-old had both his hands were bandaged heavily after suffering burns but he appeared to be in good spirits. The Haas F1 star also heaped praise on Formula One's safety procedures and admitted that he was skeptic of Halo. Grosjean said that Halo is the greatest thing that has been brought to Formula 1, and without it he wouldn't have been able to speak today.

(Image Courtesy: Haas F1 Twitter)