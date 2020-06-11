Ronnie Coleman Olympia Wins, Present Net Worth And Insane Physique Transformation

The Ronnie Coleman Olympia career is one of the most revered among bodybuilding fans. The 56-year-old might not be the behemoth figure he was during the early 2000s, but he still packs enough muscle in his 5ft11 frame to put an average athlete to shame. Coleman recently appeared on UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, where he discussed the sheer amount of hard work he put inside the gym to grow bigger every day and also made some startling revelations about his physique. Before getting into The King's revelations, here's a look at the Ronnie Coleman net worth and his illustrious bodybuilding career information.

Ronnie Coleman net worth figures: The Ronnie Coleman body legacy endures

Although unverified, according to Fitness Volt, the Ronnie Coleman net worth figure stands between $10 to 12 million. The 56-year-old made his name in the bodybuilding world with his mass-monster physique and a record eight Mr. Olympia titles. Since retiring for competitive bodybuilding in 2009, The King successfully transitioned his career as an endorser and businessman. The Ronnie Coleman signature series supplement line is one of the top-selling supplement brands in the US and is also quite popular in India.

Before the launch of his own line of supplements, he endorsed several brands and was once associated with supplement brand BSN. Nowadays, Coleman makes several guest appearances at bodybuilding shows and gyms, where he reportedly gets paid handsomely.

Ronnie Coleman Olympia career

Ronnie Coleman has won 26 titles as an IFBB professional second only to 'The Blade' Dexter Jackson. He holds the record for the most number of Mr Olympia titles (eight) alongside Lee Haney. His first Mr Olympia title came in 1998. Thereon, he won another seven consecutive titles till 2005. Big Ron lost the title to Jay Cutler in 2006 before falling to capture it back in 2007. While Ronnie Coleman Olympia career is a legacy by itself, The King also made his name for being one of the strongest bodybuilders in history. Coleman was known for jaw-dropping heavy lifts that include an 800 lbs squat and an 845 lbs deadlift.

The Ronnie Coleman body transformation: Ronnie Coleman Olympia and his 800lbs squat; watch

Ronnie Coleman Olympia career, documentary and more

In September 2018, Big Ron underwent back surgery - his third of 2018 and 10th overall. The surgery left Coleman unrecognizable to his fans as he was left on a wheelchair for several months and lost much of his gains during his recovery period. Despite a sad sight for fans of Big Ron, Coleman continued working inside the gym to recover much of his gains back.

The same year, Russian director and filmmaker Vlad Yudin documented the Ronnie Coleman body transformation and his Olympia journey in Ronnie Coleman: The King, which was released on Netflix. Ronnie Coleman now runs his own YouTube channel where he shares snippets of his workouts and does podcasts with several guest athletes.

Ronnie Coleman body transformation startling revelation on Joe Rogan's podcast; watch

On the podcast, Coleman discussed his diet pattern and how he used to eat around 450 grams of grilled chicken breast in just one serving. He used to take six such meals a day. While this might be the norm for bodybuilders, The King also revealed that at one point his body fat % was as low as 0.33%. Naturally, Joe Rogan was left stunned, who questioned if it was even humanly possible to achieve such low body fat %. Below can watch the entire podcast:

Disclaimer: The above information on Ronnie Coleman net worth is sourced from other publications/websites. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Ronnie Coleman net worth figures.

