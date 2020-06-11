Yuvraj Singh Called 'dude On The Field And In Real Life' By Wife Hazel Keech In Tweet

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday completed one year of his retirement with fans sharing messages on Twitter with the 'MissYouYuvi' hashtag. Just like fans, Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech also penned down a special message for Yuvraj Singh to let him know proud she was over what he had done for his country during his cricket career.

Also read: Yuvraj Singh Thanks Fans For Showering Love On Retirement Anniversary

On Wednesday, 'Miss You Yuvi' began to trend on Twitter as fans recalled the day Yuvraj Singh called time on his glorious career. It was in June last year that the former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from international cricket after serving Indian cricket for 19 long years.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir 'completely Obsessed With The Game': VVS Laxman Pays Tribute To Left-hander

Hazel Keech message for Yuvraj Singh retirement on Twitter

Hazel Keech, in her message, wrote that she is proud of the things he has achieved for this country and the MissYouYuvi hashtag showed how he inspired millions of his fans around the world. Hazel Keech further said that she is proud to stand besides her husband for life. Yuvraj Singh responded to the message with a heart emoji. Here is Hazel Keech's tweet -

A dude on the field and in real life too. I am in awe of all the wonderful things you’ve achieved for this country. #MissYouYuvi shows how you continue to inspire millions around the world. Proud to stand beside you in life 🤗❤️ @YUVSTRONG12 — Hazel Keech (@hazelkeech) June 10, 2020

❤️ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2020

Yuvraj Singh retirement: Yuvraj Singh reply to fans for their #MissYouYuvi messages

Apart from responding to Sachin Tendulkar's #MissYouYuvi tweet, the 38-year-old also thanked fans for their #MissYouYuvi messages. He wrote that he was overwhelmed and full of gratitude fo their messages and cricket will always be his life and his admirers will be an irreplaceable part of him. Yuvraj Singh tweeted the message along with a picture of himself celebrating the winning moment of the 2011 World Cup. The former Indian all-rounder also requested his fans to follow the government's guidelines on coronavirus and be responsible citizens.

Also read: Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun At Gautam Gambhir For 'not Smiling' In Latest Instagram Post

Yuvraj Singh trolls Gautam Gambhir

Even before the Miss You Yuvi messages flooded online on Wednesday, Yuvraj Singh recently trolled former India opener Gautam Gambhir over his recent social media post. Gambhir posted a picture with an intense look on his face and comically captioned the post saying that his expression in the picture was often seen whenever he edged an outswinger to the slip cordon. Yuvraj Singh gave a funny response to the post saying that at least the emoji use din captioned has smiled. Gautam Gambhir, in his reply, said that the emoji is trolling him just like how Yuvraj does always.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir Counters Yuvraj Singh's Call For Experienced Coaches In T20 Cricket