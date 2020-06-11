Fury Vs Joshua: How Fans Reacted To The Stunning Two-fight Announcement

After demolishing Deontay Wilder for the WBC title on February 22, Tyson Fury is on the verge of landing up against one of his biggest contemporaries - Anthony Joshua - next year. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have agreed to face each other in 2021 and have signed a two-fight deal. Currently, Anthony Joshua has the WBA (super), WBO, IBF, and IBO Heavyweight titles while undefeated Tyson Fury dons the WBC title around his waist. Now, in order to unify the heavyweight straps, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is expected to go down in 2021.

Also Read | Fury vs Joshua: Anthony Joshua Gives Speech At Black Lives Matter March In Home Town

Fury vs Joshua announced: Who has the upper hand?

While Fury himself confirmed the Fury vs Joshua fight, boxing promoters have hinted that they are going to set up the event in 2021. Eddie Hearn took to social media and teased the match-up between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua (Fury vs Joshua), which has garnered a lot of attention from the boxing fans. 'Fury vs Joshua’ could be the biggest event in the history of British boxing since both, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are currently in their prime and carry World titles on their shoulders.

As per reports, the payoff for Fury vs Joshua is yet to be determined. The profits of the first event are eventually going to be divided equally between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. However, the second contest (Fury vs Joshua 2) is expected to be split into 60-40 promotion, with the winner of the first contest enjoying the major sum.

Tyson Fury record: Wins: 30 (KO-21), Losses:0, Draw:1

Anthony Joshua record: Wins: 23 (KO-21), Losses:1, Draw:0

Also Read | Tyson Fury And Vince McMahon Had A Detailed Conversation About The Boxer’s WWE Return

Fury vs Joshua: How fans reacted to the announcement

Fury vs Joshua has already garnered a lot of attention from the boxing community. Eddie Hearn posted a picture of Anthony Joshua from his official Twitter handle and fans swarmed his Twitter feed in reply. On the other hand, journalist Chamatkar Sandhu revealed the odds for the fight, which shows Tyson Fury standing as the ‘favourite’ in the contest with -150 (2/3) ratings while Anthony Joshua is pegged at +120 (6/5).

Anthony joshua got this 👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/Eq79zkzDin — Anthony Not Joshua 👊 (@DonTeslim) June 10, 2020

Dread it, Run from it, Destiny arrives all the same pic.twitter.com/npoi7qHby6 — Webbo (@M_Webbo_) June 10, 2020

Also Read | Wilder Vs Fury 3 Could Be Set To Take Place By The End Of The Year In New Zealand

Also Read | Mike Tyson Claims He Would Have Committed Suicide Had It Not Been For Lakiha Spicer

Image courtesy: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Instagram