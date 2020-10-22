Tiger Woods Calls LeBron James 'freak Of Nature', Predicts More NBA Titles For Lakers

Golf legend Tiger Woods was nothing but full of praise for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James after the 35-year-old won his fourth NBA Championship a couple of weeks ago. Having been in the spotlight for more than two decades himself, Tiger Woods knows a thing or two about sustainability. Nevertheless, the 15-time major winner still remains in awe of LeBron James, who is still able to produce wonders 17 years into his NBA career.

Tiger Woods waxing lyrical about LA Lakers' LeBron James

In a recent interview with GOLFTV, Tiger Woods revealed his admiration and praise for LeBron James' incredible longevity. The 44-year old said, "It’s unbelievable what he (LeBron) has been able to not only achieve but sustain. Over the course of his career, he's been able to develop his game and make huge strides forward." Woods also highlighted how LeBron has played on four different teams and won the NBA championship with every franchise he's played for.

Tiger on @KingJames 🗣 pic.twitter.com/kSBq5qdmp2 — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) October 21, 2020

"What's more impressive is that LeBron has been doing this for such a long time in a sport that is simply vicious. He never seems to miss games through injury and has taken immense care of his body", explained Woods. "To add to that, he's big and fast, he must've endured plenty of wear and tear along the way so it's just remarkable how he's been able to maintain such a high level for this long. He's a freak of nature".

Woods, who is also a fan of the Lakers, concluded by stating that he predicts more NBA championships for the Lakers in the coming years. "There's LeBron and Anthony Davis, and the two work so well together. I can see them winning a few more NBA championships because they are a well-oiled unit and the players take good care of themselves."

LeBron James diet: How does the NBA icon maintain his incredible physique?

During the launch of his 'LeBron 12' sneakers, LeBron James spoke to Sports Illustrated and said, he ate "no sugars, no dairy and no carbs.". He added, "All I ate was meat, fish, veggies and fruit. That’s it. For 67 straight days." Reports from the Athletic claim that LeBron usually likes five French toast with strawberries and bananas for breakfast followed by a four-egg omelette.

Image Credits - LeBron James, Tiger Woods Instagram