Seahawks' Russell Wilson States Colin Kaepernick Was 'trying To Do The Right Thing'

NFL athletes are joining in the Black Lives Matter movement as they spread awareness over racial discrimination using their respective platforms. The most recent NFL veteran to talk about the ongoing George Floyd protests is Seattle Seahawks star, Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson spoke about the ongoing civil unrest in the United States after the tragic death of African-American citizen George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers last week. The NFL veteran also spoke about the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest and what that meant to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2016-17.

George Floyd protests

Russell Wilson issues a strong statement in the wake of George Floyd's death

Seahawks star Russell Wilson lauds Colin Kaepernick kneeling display

Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest, Colin Kaepernick NFL ban

While talking to Seattle Times via video conference, Russell Wilson recalled the Colin Kaepernick kneeling display from the 2016-17 season. The seven-time Pro Bowler heaped praise on the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback saying, "He was trying to do the right thing." Russell Wilson was quoted as saying, “I don’t know what everybody’s going to do and how they’re going to do it, but it’s calling for people to understand what’s really going on. It’s heavy on me because I think the reality is with Colin, in particular, is he was trying to symbolise the right thing. People may have taken that the wrong way. But I think he was trying to do the right thing. The bottom line.”

The XLVIII Super Bowl champion admitted that football is the last thing on his mind at present. Russell Wilson added, “I don’t want to talk about football. I think about the pain of George. I think about Ahmaud [Arbery]. I think about Breonna [Taylor]. I think about these people who have been murdered. It’s a lot of pain on my heart right now. A guy was murdered last week. There needs to be a change. There needs to be a change. It’s not overly complicated.”

Colin Kaepernick re-tweets Kyle Kuzma's post on Drew Brees

This shows you that there are a lot of people & companies out there right now that will say they stand with us but only do it so they dont get bashed not because they mean it. pic.twitter.com/DB3wF4JdKB — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 4, 2020

