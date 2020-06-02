Russell Wilson Fears For Children Due To Skin Colour After George Floyd's Death

Seattle Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson says that he fears for the lives of his children in the wake of the George Floyd death incident. 'Black Lives Matter' demonstrations are taking place all over the USA after George Floyd died, having had a knee pressed into his neck by white police officer Derek Chauvin last Monday. The brutal George Floyd death in Minneapolis marked violence in the country, forcing USA President Donald Trump to reportedly hide under a bunker bed. Russell Wilson has released a statement on the George Floyd death and recounts how his father and grandfather telling him stories about racism.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Lashes Out At F1 Community For Silence Over George Floyd's Death

Russell Wilson on racism: Seahawks star releases statement on George Floyd death, fears for the life of Russell Wilson children

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Russell Wilson expressed his pain, outrage, sadness and frustration over the George Floyd death. In his statement, the Seahawks quarter-back writes that 'the reality is the past never left us' while referring to Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others who have been killed recently. The statement had some heartfelt thoughts by Russell Wilson on racism and stated that people cannot continue to overlook racism as though it has ended or never happened.

After learning about the George Floyd death, Russell Wilson said that he remembers his grandfather and his father telling him vivid stories of the 50s and 60s regarding the brutal acts of violence inflicted upon blacks. According to the NFL star, he fears for all the Russell Wilson children because of the colour of their 'beautiful chocolate skin'. All Russell Wilson children include Future Jr, his wife Ciara's son from her earlier relationship and daughter Sienna.

The couple is also awaiting the birth of a boy. The Russell Wilson statement on racism included a powerful message saying that people need grace and forgiveness even in the midst of the pain.

Also Read: Dennis Rodman Pleads With George Floyd Protestors To Stop Looting Shops Like 'animals'

Russell Wilson children: Patrick Mahomes echoes Seahawks star's thoughts on George Floyd death

Russell Wilson's message was echoed by fellow NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, who released a statement of his own on Monday. Mahomes stated that the country can learn from the injustices witnessed to become more like a locker room where everyone is accepted. He added that let the world change where the youngest generations, his future children grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally.

MLB legend Derek Jeter also added to Mahomes and Wilson's statements stating that he hoped that his children and nephews don't have to live in a society where people are brutally treated because of the colour of their skin.

Also Read: Tiger Woods 'shocked' With George Floyd's Death Which 'clearly Crossed The Line'

Also Read: Floyd Mayweather Willing To Sponsor George Floyd's June 9 Funeral And Support His Family