Sachin Congratulates Chitharesh Natesan On Becoming First Indian To Lift Mr Universe Title

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to his Twitter and congratulated Chitharesh Natesan on becoming the first Indian to win the Mr. Universe title. Natesan is a Delhi-based Malayali bodybuilder who became the first Indian man to win the Mr. Universe title at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship held in South Korea.

The batting maestro in his Tweet also extended his wishes to the Indian team who backed the second spot in the 11th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship (WBPF) category which was held in South Korea recently.

Amazing to see Indians conquer new sporting disciplines!

Congrats to our bodybuilders who came 2nd in the World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 'Team Category' in S Korea.

Kudos to Chitharesh Natesan on becoming the 1st 🇮🇳 to win the Mr. Universe 2019 title. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/rfuEhZMkAW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 21, 2019

Chithresh Natesan competed in the 90 kg category and had an insane diet consisting of 30-40 eggs and a kilo of chicken every single day. About 38 countries had participated in this international event. However, it is a proud moment for Indians as India won a total of 23 medals, which includes 6 gold,13 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

While speaking to the media, Natesan said that he has been into bodybuilding for the past 10 years. He also mentioned that he had to go through trials to participate in this championship. After winning the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship earlier this year, Natesan went on to participate in the World Championship.

Sachin Tendulkar's heartening message on men's stereotypes

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a heartfelt note with his fans on breaking stereotypes attached to masculinity. He wrote at length about how he also had to change some beliefs that he grew up with during his childhood.

Talking about the stereotypes that men don't cry, Tendulkar claimed that many men will feel like crying and letting it all out. However, they will still hold back their tears and pretend to laugh since that is what they have been told to do by society. The 'Master Blaster' candidly admitted about considering crying as a weakness in the past, which he believes is completely false. He added this powerful caption to a photograph where he is seen wiping away his tears. Within an hour, the post garnered more than 1 million likes and around 600 comments

