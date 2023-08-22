Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on Monday created history as he made it to the final of the ongoing FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. Praggnanandhaa defeated world number 3 Fabiano Caruana with a score of 3.5-2.5 in the tie-breaker semi-final round. With the victory, Praggnanandhaa became only the second Indian to qualify for the final of the Chess World Cup since its inception in the year 2000.

Sachin Tendulkar wishes R Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa will now face Norway's Magnus Carlsen in the Chess World Cup final on Tuesday. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media handle to congratulate Praggnanandhaa for making history at the prestigious tournament. Tendulkar also lauded Praggnanandhaa's journey to the summit clash. He further wished the 18-year-old for the final match against Carlsen.

.@rpragchess, you have made history as the youngest World Cup finalist. Your journey has been filled with fierce battles.



The chessboard is set, and every move counts. Best of luck, India is with you. 🇮🇳♟️@FIDE_chess #FIDEWorldCup — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2023

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen in Chess World Cup final

Continuing his dream run, Praggnanandhaa on Monday stunned Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with world number one and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the FIDE's premier event.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Caruana after four rapid tiebreak games and thereafter stormed into the final of the showpiece.

After the two-game classical series ended 1-1, the Indian prodigy outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a battle of wits in a nerve-wracking tie-breaker.

Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand -- also a five-time world champion --in 2002 to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.

