Saints' Teddy Bridgewater Rides Bike To Superdome Before NFL Playoff Game Against Vikings

The New Orleans Saints lost their National Football League (NFL) Wild Card round game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night (Monday IST). The game was a controversial 20-26 loss for the National Football Conference Southern Division (NFC South) title winners. While Saints continue to rue their early exit from the playoffs, Saints star Teddy Bridgewater is making the rounds on the internet for his unusual way to enter the stadium.

NFL: Teddy Bridgewater's bike riding routine

The pre-game routine for the New Orleans Saints' wild card round game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome was just, as usual, it could be. But Teddy Bridgewater opted for his laidback approach, riding to the stadium on his bicycle. Teddy Bridgewater lives in Warehouse District in New Orleans and apparently enjoys these casual entrances for Saints' home games. Bridgewater is often seen riding his bike with high school teams and fans on route to the Super Dome.

Back in October 2019, Teddy Bridgewater shared his thoughts on his love for bike riding. Speaking to WDSU, the 26-year-old admitted that he loves riding with fans and doesn't believe it is a big deal by any means.

Watch: Saints vs Vikings highlights

NFL Playoffs: A controversial exit for the Saints

The Saints had a difficult game against the Vikings in the wild card round, eventually losing 20-26 in overtime. The Vikings won three fewer games than the Saints in the regular season but were the better outfit for much of the game before winning on tight end Kyle Rudolph’s 4-yard touchdown reception on the first series of the extra session. 26-year-old Teddy Bridgewater did not feature against the Vikings. He completed for 1,384 passing yards while registering 9 touchdowns this season.

