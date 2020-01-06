Antonio Brown Draws Common Thread Between Steelers, Raiders, Bills, Patriots, Saints

The National Football League (NFL) Playoffs threw up some major surprises, starting with the New England Patriots falling to a defeat against the Tennessee Titans. The Buffalo Bills also crashed out of the playoffs, continuing their abysmal run. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the post-season games and the Raiders followed suit. The Saints, on the other hand, almost made it through the Wild Card round, but the Minnesota Vikings held on despite a late resurgence from the Saints. While the disappointment surrounding these teams may have gone a tad unnoticed amid the Patriots' alarming struggles, Antonio Brown was quick to spot the common thread tying the fortunes of all these teams together.

Antonio Brown revels in recent losses by Steelers, Raiders, Bills, Patriots and Saints

Antonio Brown may not have played in the NFL since the Patriots' Week 2 encounter with the Miami Dolphins, but the four-time First-team All-Pro has been grabbing headlines since, as if his career depended on it. The former Patriots wide receiver spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning four Pro Bowl appearances along the way. He was then traded to the Buffalo Bills. That move, however, lasted shorter than his stint with the Patriots. He then made his way to the Oakland Raiders, where, after numerous run-ins with the management, he was released. The Patriots then went in for Antonio Brown. That move lasted just one game after his comments against Patriots owner Robert Kraft led to his release. The Saints brought Antonio Brown in for a workout in December last year. The Saints then decided against the move.

From his post on Twitter, it is clear that Antonio Brown believes the failure of those teams to hang on to his services led to their downfall this season. However, there is a case to be made that Brown got himself exiled after his off-the-field antics. The multiple allegations of sexual assault, combined with his Twitter tirade and his refusal to play by the rules (which is also why his workout with the Saints didn't end well) will mean that Antonio Brown, for all his on-field talents will have to, in all likelihood, continue his exile from the NFL until next season, at the very least.

