Sakhir GP: Lewis Hamilton Replacement Confirmed, George Russell To Take His Place

After the news of Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton testing positive for COVID-19 was confirmed, speculation has been rife about who will replace the seven-time world champion for the Sakhir GP. Media reports discussing the potential Lewis Hamilton replacement have suggested names from Mercedes reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne to the 2021 season’s super-sub and fan favourite Nico Hulkenberg. However, after much speculation, the Lewis Hamilton replacement for the Sakhir GP has been confirmed, with Williams driver George Russell getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

Who will replace Lewis Hamilton: George Russell Mercedes move confirmed

Mercedes F1 took to social media to announce that they will be borrowing Williams driver George Russell for the Sakhir GP as a Lewis Hamilton replacement. The 22-year-old will get an opportunity to drive the world championship-winning Mercedes W11 this weekend and will partner Valtteri Bottas for the Sakhir GP. Notably, George Russell has never scored a world championship point, but has a great chance to do so now with the youngster given the chance to drive what is the most competitive car across the paddock this season.

In a statement, George Russell first thanked Williams for giving him the opportunity. The young driver claimed that although he will be wearing a different race suit this weekend, he is a Williams driver first and will be cheering for the team at the Sakhir GP. Talking about the opportunity to drive for Mercedes, George Russell talked about how it will be a learning opportunity and will allow him to come back to Williams as an improved driver.

Mercedes reserve driver overlooked for Lewis Hamilton replacement opportunity

Mercedes F1 decided to put George Russell in the seat, rather than giving a chance to one of their reserve drivers. Notably, Russell has been backed by the Silver Arrows throughout his junior career and is widely expected to make the switch to Mercedes in the future. By choosing Russell, the team has decided to not offer an opportunity to its current crop of Mercedes reserve drivers, namely Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Manuel Gutiérrez.

After George Russell Mercedes move, youngster’s replacement confirmed

"I’ll be doing all I can to prepare in the coming days, but truthfully, I feel like I have been ready since Melbourne"



Reserve driver Jack Aitken will make his F1 debut for @WilliamsRacing at the Sakhir Grand Prix this weekend#SakhirGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/T7wRHtxwr4 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 2, 2020

With the Lewis Hamilton replacement confirmed by Mercedes ahead of the Sakhir GP, the Williams team announced their replacement for George Russell as well. The team revealed that highly-rated driver Jack Aitken will replace the outgoing George Russell for the upcoming race weekend. The F2 racer has prior experience of working with the team, with the driver the designated reserve driver for the famous outfit this season.

Image Credits: George Russell Instagram, Lewis Hamilton Instagram