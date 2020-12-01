Who Is Romain Grosjean's Wife Marion Jolles? F1 Star Slowly Recovers From Deadly Crash

Haas F1 star Romain Grosjean was involved in a horrific crash during the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. The 34-year-old hit the barrier during the first lap of the race at 140 MPH, with his car tearing into two and subsequently bursting into flames. Grosjean miraculously escaped from the engulfing flames, which led to his wife Marion Jolles calling him a 'superhero'. Here's a look at who is Romain Grosjean wife and the racer's condition after the crash information.

Romain Grosjean wife: Who is Marion Jolles?

Marion Jolles is a French journalist and television presenter well known for her presentation of Automoto on TF1 with Denis Brogniart every Sunday morning since 2005. The 38-year-old has previously worked as a sports journalist, even covering Formula One for a short time. Jolles interviewed a host of F1 pilots during the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona which is how she met Grosjean.

The couple have been in a relationship since 2008 and the pair married four years later on June 27, 2012. Marion and Grosjean have had three children together, two sons and a daughter; Sacha who was born in July 2013, Simon who was born in May 2015 and their daughter Camille who was born in December 2017. The couple also surprisingly released a cookbook which they co-authored together with the assistance of several renowned chefs in 2017.

Romain Grosjean condition: Jolles' pens emotional tribute to F1 star

In the aftermath of the crash, Marion wrote an emotional statement on her Instagram account, thanking her children, who pushed Romain Grosjean to pull himself out of the fire. The 38-year-old paid tribute to the healthcare and rescue workers writing that it did not take one but several miracles to save her husband. Finally, she hailed praise on the Haas F1 star, lauding his courage, determination, strength, love and his physical training that kept him alive despite the horror crash.

Marion hailed Grosjean as a superhero, who escaped from his burning car with a little more than burns on the top of his hands. Romain Grosjean is currently hospitalised but is likely to be discharged at some point on Tuesday. The 34-year-old had earlier released a video where he told his well-wishers he was okay, while his hands were heavily bandaged as he recovered from his burns. Pietro Fittipaldi will replace Grosjean at the Sakhir Grand Prix, a second successive race in Bahrain but this time staged on a different configuration.

(Image Courtesy: Marion Jolles Instagram)