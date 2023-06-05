Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have decided to resume their duties in Indian Railways after sitting in a month-long protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The protesting wrestlers have resumed their services in Railways after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sakshi has been one of the frontrunners in the wrestlers' protest along with Olympians Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. The wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month now, demanding action against Singh.

According to sources, the Home Minister has assured the wrestlers that the process is being followed and the law will take its course and there will be no undue advantage given to Brij Bhushan, despite him being a BJP MP. Bajrang and Vinesh have also joined back their services in Northern Railways as OSD Sports. These three athletes are the face of the wrestlers' protest for months. With Malik, Punia, and Phogat joining back their service, the future of the campaign is in doubt. It is still not known if the wrestlers will continue to sit at the protest site.

Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia denied reports of withdrawing from wrestlers' protest. Sakshi and Bajrang took to their social media accounts to inform the public that the wrestlers will not back down until justice is served. Reports cited the wrestlers' recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the reason behind them resuming their work. Sakshi, in her tweet, said:-

Sakshi along with Bajrang and Vinesh launched the protest in January this year. However, after assurances from the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, they called off the protest. But in April, the wrestlers came out on the streets again demanding immediate action against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The allegations made against Singh include charges of harassment and sexual abuse.

Last month, the wrestlers were temporarily detained and an FIR was filed by the Delhi police after they decided to hold a 'mahapanchayat' for women in front of the newly-inaugurated parliament building. They were supposed to hold the meeting on the day of the parliament's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the wrestlers were released after widespread condemnation on social media.

Image: PTI