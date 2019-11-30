Mike Tyson Not Impressed With Andy Ruiz Jr’s Weight Cut Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Fight

In just over a week, Andy Ruiz Jr will step into the boxing ring with Anthony Joshua. Andy will look to shock the world in a match that would define careers for both the fighters. With both athletes clocking lesser weights this time around, we saw Andy Ruiz Jr go through a significant transformation. However, this did not impress the former boxing heavyweight fighter, Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson not impressed with Andy Ruiz Jr's recent weight cut

Speaking of the weight cut, Mike Tyson asserted that weight would not have any bearing on the fight. Mike Tyson also added the weight cut does not make any sense and that a fighter's vanity gets the best of them. As for advice, Mike Tyson said Ruiz has to do what he did the last time. Mike Tyson also offered some advice to Anthony Joshua saying the former champion doesn’t need to worry about facing off against Andy Ruiz Jr had he analyzed his last fight.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Clash on the Dunes | December 7, 2019

Anthony Joshua was riding high in the world of boxing until he met Andy Ruiz Jr, a Mexican bloke who derailed his undefeated streak and left a dent in his perfect career. While a determined fighter in Anthony Joshua hopes to regain glory against his Mexican counterpart, Andy Ruiz Jr will look to repeat history in yet another shocker. Andy will look to prove to the world that his stunning victory last June at MSG was not a fluke. The two heavyweights go head to head one more time with every title on the line in a highly anticipated boxing showdown of the year in Saudi Arabia early in December.

