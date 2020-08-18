Sakshi Malik Recalls Surreal Experience Of Sharing Podium With Kaori Icho At Rio Olympics

On this day, four years ago, Sakshi Malik made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal. Malik clinched the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics after beating then-reigning Asian champion Aisuluu Tynybekova in the 58kg freestyle category.

Sakshi Malik talks 2016 Rio Olympics and sharing the podium with Kaori Icho

The 27-year-old wrestler recalled her surreal experience as she stood on the Olympics podium with a medal around her neck. Speaking to the Olympic Channel, Sakshi Malik said the moment was the realisation of more than a single dream. Making history for India aside, Sakshi noted sharing the podium with gold medallist Kaori Icho helped fulfil her personal ambition. The Haryana-based wrestler explained how she idolises Icho for almost the entirety of her career.

Sakshi Malik claimed she used to follow Kaori Icho extremely closely during their time in Rio. So much so that, at times, she even ignored her practice sessions in order to watch Kaori train. Sharing the podium with her was easily one of the best moments of the Olympic journey, Malik noted.

Kaori Icho is widely regarded as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. The 36-year-old is a 10-time world champion and a four-time Olympic gold medallist. Icho's list of accomplishments is even more impressive as she is the only female athlete to feature alongside legends like sailors Paul Elvstrom & Ben Ainslie, swimmer Michael Phelps, track and field athlete Carl Lewis and discus thrower Al Oerter, to have won individual gold medals at four consecutive Summer Olympic Games.

Icho also held in impressive 13-year undefeated streak between 2003 and 2016. The streak came to an end when she finally lost to Purevdorjiin Orkhon at the Golden Grand Prix Ivan Yarygin 2016.

Sakshi Malik was one of only two medallists from India at the 2016 Rio Olympics, in what was a poor showing from Indian athletes on the international stage. PV Sindhu bagged a silver medal in Badminton after impressing her way through to the finals before falling at the final hurdle to Carolina Marin of Spain. Sindhu lost the final 21-19, 12-21 15-21.

Sakshi Malik failed to qualify for the continental qualifiers for Tokyo Olympics 2021 after losing 3-2 to Sonam Malik in the national qualifiers back in February.

