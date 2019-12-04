The Debate
The Debate
San Jose Sharks Take Help From Kid To Learn 'moonwalk' Dance, Fans Rejoice

other sports

San Jose Sharks roped in young shootout star - Sam - to teach his famous 'Moonwalk' celebration to wingers Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc during practice.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks have been in great form in the ongoing National Hockey League (NHL) season. Fresh off a two-match winning streak, San Jose Sharks decided to make things interesting during Monday's training session. The California-based franchise decided to bring in a teenage fan who got famous for his 'Moonwalk' celebration during last month's intermission shootout.

Young San Jose Sharks fan impresses with 'Moonwalk' celebration

San Jose Sharks rope in shootout star Sam to teach 'Moonwalk' celebration

San Jose Sharks brought in a young fan by the name of Sam to help their leading stars learn the 'Moonwalk' celebration. San Jose Sharks' wingers Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc were seen getting private lessons from shootout star - Sam. The young hockey enthusiast got famous after San Jose Sharks posted his 'Moonwalk' celebration on their official Twitter handle on November 23, 2019. Will we see some eyeball-grabbing celebrations in future San Jose Sharks matches? We reckon, yes.

San Jose Sharks' star - Brenden Dillon - optimistic for upcoming challenges away from home

Published:
