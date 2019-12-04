San Jose Sharks Take Help From Kid To Learn 'moonwalk' Dance, Fans Rejoice

San Jose Sharks have been in great form in the ongoing National Hockey League (NHL) season. Fresh off a two-match winning streak, San Jose Sharks decided to make things interesting during Monday's training session. The California-based franchise decided to bring in a teenage fan who got famous for his 'Moonwalk' celebration during last month's intermission shootout.

Also Read | NHL: Army Vet Adorably Surprises Son At Rangers Game After Returning From Afghanistan

Young San Jose Sharks fan impresses with 'Moonwalk' celebration

Okay the spin-o-rama was cool and all BUT DID YOU SEE THAT MOONWALK CELLY 🕴 pic.twitter.com/Q1UbuWrtkF — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Hathaway Ejected For Spitting During Brawl, Caps Beat Ducks

San Jose Sharks rope in shootout star Sam to teach 'Moonwalk' celebration

You know what our cellys need? More moonwalks.



So we brought intermission shootout star Sam to practice today to teach @MeierTimo and @Str8ToTheBanc a thing or two! pic.twitter.com/oA35AJI2dZ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 2, 2019

Also Read | Ice wizards: NHL stars are embracing their creative side

San Jose Sharks brought in a young fan by the name of Sam to help their leading stars learn the 'Moonwalk' celebration. San Jose Sharks' wingers Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc were seen getting private lessons from shootout star - Sam. The young hockey enthusiast got famous after San Jose Sharks posted his 'Moonwalk' celebration on their official Twitter handle on November 23, 2019. Will we see some eyeball-grabbing celebrations in future San Jose Sharks matches? We reckon, yes.

Also Read | Xbox Free Games With Gold For June 2019 Includes NHL 19 And More, Check Out Now

San Jose Sharks' star - Brenden Dillon - optimistic for upcoming challenges away from home

"Big, big road trip coming up. It's not getting any easier. Some hard buildings and a back-to-back in Florida. We see what happens if we don't play to our identity. It's not so much worrying about the other teams, we just have to be a better team ourselves." - @BDillon04 pic.twitter.com/LwEtEUTLdB — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 4, 2019

Also Read | UTA vs LAL Dream11 NBA prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details