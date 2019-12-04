UTA Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz will play each other on Thursday, December 5, 7:30 AM IST (Wednesday, December 4, 9:00 PM EST). The match will take place at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. LA Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference with an 18-3 win-loss record. The Utah Jazz have won 12 games and lost 9. The UTA vs LAL game can be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the UTA vs LAL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

UTA vs LAL player performances and preview

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are leading the LA Lakers with an average of 26.1 and 25.7 points respectively. Kyle Kuzma has an average of 11.3 points. Donovan Mitchell is the Jazz's top scorer with 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic follows with an average of 20.9 points per game. Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley have averages above 10. The Jazz have had a lopsided road trip with 4 losses and 1 win. The Lakers, who were on a ten-game winning streak, recently lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

UTA vs LAL injury updates

Mike Conley has been sidelined from the UTA vs LAL game. Conley is on a day-to-day basis due to his hamstring injury. The LA Lakers have not ruled out any player as of yet.

UTA vs LAL squad details

Utah Jazz squad: Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.

Los Angeles Lakers squad: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr. and Rajon Rondo.

UTA vs LAL Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Rajon Rondo

Shooting-guards: Donovan Mitchell, Danny Green

Small-forwards: LeBron James (C)

Power-forwards: Anthony Davis (VC), Kyle Kuzma

Centre: Rudy Gobert

LA Lakers start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The UTA vs LAL Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

