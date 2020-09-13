San Marino MotoGP Live Stream: How To Watch Race Live In India, Start Time And Schedule

MotoGP returns to Italy this weekend with its sixth event of the season. Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will be missing his fifth event in a row as he recovers from his arm injury. Marquez is expected to be out for another two to three months.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old's injury has opened the door for a host of other racers to claim the top prize come November 22. Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo is heading into this weekend's race with a 25-point lead on the top. The Frenchman, however, needs to stay on top of his game to avoid being caught out by the chasing pack.

San Marino MotoGP will the first of the doubleheader at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli track. Next weekend, racers will return to the track for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The weekend's event will so mark the start of a gruelling end to the season with nine races scheduled for the next 11 weeks.

San Marino MotoGP schedule

San Marino MotoGP kicked off on Friday with Free Practice 1 and 2, which was won by Yamaha duo Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo, respectively. Vinales completed 21 laps in the first practice session in 1' 32.198. Meanwhile, Quartararo snatched the second practice race by completing his laps in 1' 32.189.

Saturday's scheduled race saw MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi roll back the years with a first-place finish in Free Practice 3. Rossi completed the final practice race in 1' 31.861 to beat the close competition from Vinales (2nd) and Quartararo (3rd).

Next up for Saturday is the qualifying races, which will also decide the qualifying order for the front rows of the grid. The main event takes place on Sunday after a short 20-minute warm-up session.

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Free Practice 3: 4:00 AM to 4.40 AM ET (1:30 PM to 2:10 PM IST)

Qualifying Races: 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM ET (5:30 PM to 6:30 PM IST)

Sunday, September 13, 2020

Warm Up: 3.40 AM to 4 AM ET (1:10 PM to 1:30 PM IST)

San Marino Grand Prix 2020: 8:00 AM ET (5:30 PM IST)

San Marino MotoGP live stream details

In India, San Marino MotoGP will be broadcasted live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. Live coverage will also be available on MotoGP official website. Starting San Marino MotoGP, races will also be available for live streaming on Discovery Plus.

(Image Credits: MotoGP Official Website)