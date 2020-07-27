SDP Vs AD Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB Live Game Info

San Diego Padres will battle it out against Arizona Diamondbacks in the Major League Baseball (MLB). The game will be played on Monday, July 27, 2020 (Tuesday according to IST). Here is the SDP vs AD Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, SDP vs AD Dream11 team news and SDP vs AD playing team details.

Also Read | Blue Jays Shun Yamaguchi on blowing a save and taking the loss in MLB debut

SDP vs AD Dream11 prediction: SDP vs AD live schedule

Venue: Petco Park

Date: Monday, July 27, 2020 (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 1.40 AM IST

SDP vs AD live: SDP vs AD Dream11 prediction and preview

Welcome to The Show, Jake Cronenworth! pic.twitter.com/wuC9aHNclZ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 26, 2020

The two sides have come up against each other thrice consecutively, with San Diego Padres winning two of these, while the previous game ended in Arizona Diamondbacks' favour with 4-3 scoreline. This will be the fourth game between the two sides in succession. Padres occupy the top spot in the NL West table with two victories and one defeat, while Diamondbacks occupy the last spot.

Also Read | MLB returns with thrills; red flags remain after 1st weekend

SDP vs AD Dream11 prediction: SDP vs AD Dream11 team news

San Diego Padres: Wil Myers, Edward Olivares, Josh Naylor, Tommy Pham, Trent Grisham, Ty France, Eric Hosmer, Jorge Mateo, Greg Garcia, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Fernando Tatis, Jurickson Profar, Cal Quantrill, Dinelson Lamet, Javy Guerra Jr, Chris Paddack, Zach Davies, Luis Perdomo, Drew Pomeranz, Matt Strahm, David Bednar, Pierce Johnson, Joey LucchesiTrey Wingenter, Kirby Yates, Jose Castillo, Emilio Pagan, Craig Stammen, Michel Baez, Tim Hill, Garrett Richards, Austin Hedges, Luis Torrens, Francisco Mejia

Arizona Diamondbacks: Jon Jay, David Peralta, Kole Calhoun, Starling Marte, Tim Locastro, Eduardo Escobar, Nick Ahmed, Jake Lamb, Andy Young, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, Kevin Cron, Ildemaro Vargas, Josh Rojas, Wyatt Mathisen, Merrill Kelly, Robbie Ray, Madison Bumgarner, Silvino Bracho, Hector Rondon, Junior Guerra, Alex Young, Archie Bradley, Yoan Lopez, Luke Weaver, Andrew Chafin, Taylor Clarke, Zac Gallen, Jon Duplantier, Corbin Martin, Taylor Widener, Stefan Crichton, Kevin Ginkel, Joel Payamps, Emilio Vargas, Riley Smith, Bo Takahashi, Joe Mantiply, Stephen Vogt, Carson Kelly, John Hicks

SDP vs AD Dream11 prediction: SDP vs AD team

Outfielders: Wil Myers, Starling Marte, Tim Locastro, Edward Olivares

Infielders: Andy Young, Jake Cronenworth, Fernando Tatis

Pitcher: Archie Bradley

Catcher: Austin Hedges

SDP vs AD live: SDP vs AD Dream11 prediction and star players

San Diego Padres: Wil Myers

Arizona Diamondbacks: Starling Marte

Also Read | LEADING OFF: Many happy returns to MLB mounds

SDP vs AD live: SDP vs AD Dream11 match prediction

Considering the head-to-head advantage, San Diego Padres are the favourites in the game.

Also Read | Bard wins in 1st MLB game since '13, Rockies beat Texas 3-2

Note: The SDP vs AD Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The team and star players selection do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: San Diego Padres Twitter