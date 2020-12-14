Sebastian Vettel Net Worth, Formula 1 Career, Records And Personal Life On Retirement

Four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel took his last lap for Ferrari on Sunday bringing down the curtains on a five-year-long partnership. An emotional Vettel finished his last race with a tribute to the team he had admitted to having admired since his childhood. As this memorable association comes to an end, we take a look at some of the most remarkable moments it produced and how much Vettel walks away with after his time at Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel F1 career and records

Since his first win in 2008, Sebastian Vettel remains the youngest driver to score a pole position, a race victory, a double and a triple to date. His 13 race victories in 2013 and 15 pole positions in 2011 are still season records. Despite his high-profile move to Ferrari, Vettel's best years came with his former team - Red Bull Racing. Vettel won all four of his titles under them in consecutive years from 2010 to 2013.

He is widely regarded by many as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. After getting off to a positive start in 2015, Sebastian’s Ferrari journey has been a rollercoaster. His worst season came in 2016 when he suffered a winless drought. Sebastian Vettel won 14 races for Ferrari making him the third most successful Ferrari driver after Michael Schumacher (72) and Niki Lauda (15).

Sebastian Vettel last F1 race for Ferrari

Vettel brought his shaky but nostalgic career with the racing giants to an end with an equally shaky and moving gesture. The German sang a rendition of the Italian song ‘Azzurro’ by Adriano Celentano from his car on his last lap. He also received a guard of honour form the team and a large trophy. Fellow Ferrari driver, Leclerc also paid tribute to him, with a farewell message on his helmet. Vettel is set to join Aston Martin alongside Lance Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Sebastian Vettel net worth and personal life

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sebastian Vettel's net worth amounts to a massive $140 million. The 33-year-old reportedly bagged $40 million in salary at Ferrari along with bonuses. According to several reports, the German bags close to $500,000 in endorsements. According to Gazzetta, the Aston Martin deal will see Vettel bag €15 million per year ($17.7 million).

Off the track, Sebastian Vettel is highly private. The four-time World Champion is a rarity in this era and has no presence on social media. Vettel married his longtime girlfriend Hanna Prater in 2019. He has three kids. He lives in a "humble" medieval-style farmhouse in Thurgau, Switzerland valued at over $7 million.

Disclaimer: The above Sebastian Vettel net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sebastian Vettel net worth and other figures.

Image Credits: Scuderia Ferrari Twitter