Sebastian Vettel Emotionally Sings While Driving In Last-ever F1 Race For Ferrari: WATCH

The 2020 racing season ended with the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, pulling down curtains on a remarkable and unique season in motorsport history. The race was also the last for Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari, who will sign for Aston Martin Racing, formerly known as Racing Point. And while it was not the perfect race, the German ace summed up his years with the Italian racing giants by singing a song during his final lap.

Sebastian Vettel last F1 race: German ace pulls down curtains on Ferrari stint with a farewell song

Sebastian Vettel's final swansong for Ferrari did not go according to plan, but the 33-year-old gave a moment to cherish for his fans during the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The former Red Bull Racing star retained his composure and departed with a song during the final lap on the Yas Marina Circuit. Vettel slowed down during the final lap, and surprisingly an Italian song about Ferrari on the team radio system. The song was broadcast all around the globe, and F1 and Scuderia Ferrari also shared it on their social media accounts.

Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc wore a racing helmet that carried a special 'Danke Seb' message and the F1 giants presented the 33-year-old with an enormous trophy, having won 14 races with the team. The former Red Bull Racing star said that while the race was not one to remember, the send-of was memorable and emotional. Vettel said that he will remember the gestures of all the guys, the mechanics and so on and will remember the different kind of energy he felt on Sunday.

Vettel was also high praise for teammate Charles Leclerc, wishing him very best for the future. The German ace said that while the two caused each other 'headache' while being at a different stage in their lives and careers, he believes Leclerc is a good kid and will go a long way. Vettel said that the 23-year-old will be the man of the future, and hopes that he gets the car he deserves. While Leclerc will stay put at Ferrari, Vettel will join fourth-place constructors Racing Point and see them through their first season in Aston Martin colours alongside Lance Stroll.

(Image Courtesy: formula1.com)