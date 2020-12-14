Lewis Hamilton Celebrates Successful F1 Season With Doughnuts During Abu Dhabi GP: WATCH

Lewis Hamilton returned to the F1 paddock after recovering from coronavirus during the Abu Dhabi GP. The 35-year-old had already sealed his world record seventh world championship title, after having comfortably topped the drivers' Formula 1 standings. And while the Mercedes star did not finish the season on a high, he certainly gave fans a moment to savour his genius.

Lewis Hamilton 2020 season: Mercedes star celebrates successful season, performs doughnuts at Abu Dhabi GP

The Abu Dhabi GP marked the finale of the 2020 F1 season and the year where Lewis Hamilton equalled Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher's record of seven world championship wins. However, with the Mercedes star returning from coronavirus, he was just happy to be able to race again and finished third, behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and teammate Valterri Bottas. Hamilton had already scooped the Driver's Championship and finished the season with 347 points, a staggering 124 more than teammate Valterri Bottas. The 35-year-old celebrated his F1 return by performing doughnuts and shared the video on his social media.

That’s a wrap for the season! 💨🏁Gotta say a massive thanks to my team. It’s been one hell of a year with you guys and I’m so grateful for everything we’ve accomplished together. Let’s keep making #HIS7ORY together🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KTK7YBZQOT — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 13, 2020

Hamilton said that he was grateful for everything Mercedes F1 had accomplished and extended his gratitude to his team and urged them to keep making history together. And while the seven-time World Champion celebrated his win, he still had not recovered from the full effect of Covid-19. The 35-year-old was still coughing during a post-race interview and said that he was grateful to be alive and added that he had never been 'so blown'. Hamilton mentioned that his body isn't feeling great but is looking on the positive side as he returned from the virus.

The Mercedes star said that he did not think he would be back racing last week and is grateful for his health and being alive. The 35-year-old said that he was not 100% but was happy with his performance at the Abu Dhabi GP and will work on his fitness and recovery during the offseason. However, before Hamilton decides to return to F1, he will have to sit down with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff to discuss about a new contract.

Hamilton was waiting for the season to be over before conducting contract talks and revealed that he would love to get it over before Christmas. Reports suggest that Hamilton and Wolff are understood to have agreed wages of up to £40 million for at least two years and are now haggling over the fine print, including media and sponsorship requirements.

(Image Courtesy: Formula1.com)