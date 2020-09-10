Sebastian Vettel Net Worth, House And Value Of Latest F1 Contract With Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel made headlines on Thursday after signing a deal with Racing Point, who will be rebranded as Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021. The 33-year-old's future was a topic of much debate after he and Ferrari parted ways earlier this summer. The Vettel Aston Martin deal comes in after the latter released Carlos Perez from their roster to make way for the four-time world champion. Here's a look at the Sebastian Vettel net worth and the Vettel Aston Martin deal.

Also Read: F1 Schedule Updated: Turkish GP Returns, Two Trips To Bahrain, final Race in Abu Dhabi

BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel signs for Aston Martin for 2021 and beyond #F1 pic.twitter.com/z2ZmvVxNmE — Formula 1 (@F1) September 10, 2020

Sebastian Vettel net worth: Vettel Aston Martin deal

After Aston Martin released Carlos Perez, the Silverstone based outfit made a move for Sebastian Vettel, offering him a lucrative three-year deal. Racing Point are fourth in this year's Constructors' Championship, two places ahead of struggling giants Ferrari, and will hope that signing the 33-year-old former world champion can lead them to glory. The Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin deal is undoubtedly a statement from the British sports car brand's ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names in the sport. Speaking on the Vettel Aston Martin deal, the 33-year-old said he believes it is a privilege to race for Aston Martin and hopes to race at the front of the grid. The four-time world champion added that it is a new adventure for him with a truly legendary car company and was impressed by their results this season.

Also Read: Four-time World Champion Vettel Signs With Racing Point

Sebastian Vettel net worth: Vettel house

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Vettel net worth is an astonishing $140million. The 33-year-old reportedly bagged $40million in salary at Ferrari along with bonuses. According to several reports, the German bags close to $500,000 in endorsements with the likes of watch brand Casio, car manufacturer Infiniti, petroleum brand Shell & clothing brand Pepe Jeans. While Sebastian Vettel is one of the wealthiest F1 drivers around, he lives in a humble cottage somewhere in Switzerland. According to Boss Hunting, the Vettel house is reportedly worth $7million where he lives with his wife, Hannah Prater. The 33-year-old adopts a traditional approach when it comes to his personal life and remains off the grid when not on the racing track.

Also Read: Gasly Surprise Italian GP Winner As Hamilton Given Penalty

Sebastian Vettel net worth: Vettel F1 earnings

Sebastian Vettel is one of only five F1 drivers to win at least four World Championships. While the German racer hasn't won a title since his move to Ferrari in 2015, he remains one of the top players in the sport. Vettel's career earnings amount to a mammoth total of $511.9 million until last year according to Forbes. His career earnings include his highly successful stint with Red Bull, his championship winnings, bonuses and the salary he bagged from his Ferrari contract. According to Gazzetta, the Vettel Aston Martin deal will see the 33-year-old bag € 15m per year ($17.7 million). He will also be named the ambassador for the car manufacturer Aston Martin.

Also Read: F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton Sets Up Electric Offroad Team

(Image Courtesy: AP)