Defending F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton Gives Advice On Coronavirus Outbreak

The 2020 Formula 1 season calendar has been taken for a spin following the cancellation of races due to the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the Australian GP at the last minute earlier last week. The cancellation was done after a member of McLaren’s team tested positive for Coronavirus and the team decided to pull out of the first race of the season. Lewis Hamilton last week had said that he was “shocked” that the teams and drivers had made the trip. Now that the races have been cancelled, Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram and guided the fans as to how they can avoid the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Lewis Hamilton tips on being safe from Coronavirus outbreak

Lewis Hamilton recently posted a video on his Instagram account where he demonstrated how people can save themselves from coronavirus and also help stop the coronavirus outbreak. The coronavirus pandemic has affected a number of sporting events across the world. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, six-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton put out a message.

Coronavirus can make people nervous, but I want to reassure you all to stay calm. Don’t forget that handwashing is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others. For official NHS advice visit: https://t.co/zH7Ce2dRAw #coronavirus #COVID19 @NHSuk pic.twitter.com/Gr1SGRK5FE — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak: F1 season suspended due to Coronavirus pandemic

2020 season now expected to start at end of May



MORE INFO⬇️https://t.co/njF4oelwoq — Formula 1 (@F1) March 13, 2020

The F1 season suspended news was recently announced by Formula 1 in a tweet. It said that the F1 season could begin at the end of May. Due to the suspension, serious doubts have been raised over the Dutch (May 3), Spanish (May 10) and Monaco (May 24) Grand Prix races happening this season.

Coronavirus outbreak: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' letter to FIA

Ahead of the Australian GP, McLaren withdrew from the race because a team member tested positive for the COVID-19 illness. Before the cancellation was announced, world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team sent a letter to the FIA and F1 requesting that the Australian GP be called off and also commenced preparations to leave. Ultimately it was McLaren’s withdrawal that led to the cancellation.

