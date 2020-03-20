Formula One Postpones Dutch And Spanish GP, Cancels Monaco GP Races

Organisers of the Formula One have announced that the Dutch and Spanish Grand Prix have been postponed and the Monaco Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the global spread of the Coronavirus.

More races postponed

A statement read, "Formula 1, the FIA and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern. Formula 1 and the FIA continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve."

The developments mean that the 2020 season of the racing is will begin only in June.

The inaugural race of the season, Australian Grand Prix was cancelled last week due to the virus.

So far, the Australian and the Monaco GP have been cancelled with Bahrain, Vietnam, Chinese, Dutch and Spanish GPs being postponed.

The next possible race will be Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 7.

"Formula 1 and the FIA expect to begin the 2020 Championship season as soon as it’s safe to do so after May and will continue to regularly monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation."

In a separate announcement, the organisers also announced that all concerned authorities and the teams have agreed to delay the introduction of the 2021 technical regulations by a year to 2022. The postponement will decrease the financial burden on the teams. “All parties further discussed the current situation of the 2020 championship and how the sport will react to the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the FIA in a statement.

Globally, around 10,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 2,45,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

