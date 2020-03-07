Sourav Ganguly Wishes India Eves Luck As They Gear Up For T20 World Cup Finals

As India are all set to lock horns with Australia in the finals of the Women's t20 World Cup on Sunday, 1.2 billion fans will be backing the brave Women in Blue to lift their maiden ICC trophy. India, who have had a fantastic unbeaten run so far, qualified for the finals on the basis of points accumulated in the group stage after their semi-final against England was washed out. Harmanpreet Kaur & co will be hoping to create a record by winning the world cup and will hope to continue to ride on their winning momentum to overcome a defiant Australia.

Ahead of the finals on Sunday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to wish the women in Blue luck.

Sourav Ganguly wishes Team India luck

Good wishes to the indian women’s cricket team for the finals tomorrow .. They have made the country proud .. @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 7, 2020

Shafali Verma's consistency

The refreshing firepower of 16-year-old Shafali Verma at the top and consistency of India's spin-heavy bowling attack has contributed massively to the team's success so far in the competition. However, much more is needed from star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet if India are to win their maiden ICC trophy. The brittle middle-order too needs to deliver. And besides doing the right things on the field, India will also have to win the battle of nerves in the all-important game. Australia, who had beaten India in the preceding tri-series final, find themselves in familiar territory having made their sixth successive final in seven editions.

Australia's art of winning high-pressure games

They know how to win the big moments in high-pressure games, while India have been found wanting on that front. The visitors had capitulated to England in the 2017 ODI World Cup final and 2018 World T20 semifinal.It may be a tad unfair on the teenager but the team will expect Shafali to provide another flying start and hope this time the experienced Mandhana too fires. There can't be a bigger stage for Harmanpreet to be back amongst the runs and lead the team from the front.If it was not for Shafali, India would have struggled to post competitive totals with the middle and lower-order doing precious little. The team did not cross the 150-run mark in the group stage but still managed to get over the line, thanks to a disciplined bowling effort.

