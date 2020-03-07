'Always A Privilege': Sachin Tendulkar Gets Nostalgic As He Wishes Sir Viv Richards

Former Indian cricketer and ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar called it a privilege to watch West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards bat as he extended birthday wishes to the veteran. Sir Vivian Richards, who turned 68 years old on Saturday, is a cricketer who is revered around the world and is well known for his magic with the willows during his days. Sachin Tendulkar has always been a fan of Sir Vivian Richards and has had his own share of fanboy moments with the legend. On Sir Vivian Richards' birthday, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish the star and called it a privilege to watch him play and know him personally.

Sachin Tendulkar wishes Sir Vivian Richards

Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir Viv.

It has always been a privilge to watch you bat and more so to know you personally over the years.

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2020

That one phone call

"I felt that was it. At that stage lot of things happening around Indian cricket were not at all healthy. We needed some changes and I felt if those changes did not happen then I was going to quit cricket. I was almost 90 percent sure of quitting cricket. But my brother told me in 2011 there is World Cup final in Mumbai, can you imagine holding that beautiful trophy in your hand?" Tendulkar said during a programme.

"After that I went away to my farmhouse and that is when I got a call from Sir Viv, saying I know there is plenty of cricket left in you. We had a conversation for about 45 minutes and that was so heartwarming because when your batting hero calls you it means a lot. That was the moment things changed for me and from that moment onwards I also performed much much better," Tendulkar recalled.

