Usain Bolt Plays Cricket With Friends In Style For Leisure, Fans Miss His Sprints: WATCH

Usain Bolt is widely hailed as one of the most celebrated sprinters of all time. The Olympic legend has earned a legendary status as well among the masses because of his glorious career. The Jamaican has on several occasions expressed his love for cricket and was recently seen relishing the game along with his friends.

Star sprinter showcases his cricketing prowess

The 11-time world champion took to his Instagram to share a video of his batting with his fans. While the 34-year-old confidently defended his first ball, he was quick to smash an exquisite cover drive in the following delivery. The celebrated sprinter hung up his boots in 2017 after an illustrious career.

A hold Vibe 🙌🏿🏏 pic.twitter.com/ZbDV8qhCe8 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 11, 2021

While Usain Bolt's sprinting career earned him astonishing accolades, he also has a keen interest in other sports as well. Over the years, the athlete has expressed his love for cricket as well as football. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is also said to be close friends with Chris Gayle. The two have also squared off on the cricketing field in the past, where Usain Bolt had the last laugh as he rattled the swashbuckling batsman's stumps in a charity match back in 2009.

Here is how netizens reacted to the video -

Good Jamaican vibes genna, but wld it be so amazing to see those Bushes suddenly turn into a sixty thousand seater stand with the crowd chanting ur name again. I miss that feeling 🤭please run again just on more time even if you come second it wld some joy 😇 — Howard whitely (@kingz198221) February 11, 2021

What can be quicker than Usain? — Sajid Abbas Malek (@SajidAbbas83) February 11, 2021

Great Bolt — Khalid Mehmood (@vaangol) February 11, 2021

Great Bolt — Khalid Mehmood (@vaangol) February 11, 2021

ALSO READ | Axar Patel Set To Make Debut In 2nd Test, Fans Question Absence Of Kuldeep Yadav: WATCH

Usain Bolt records

The Usain Bolt records make up for a staggering read. Considered as the fastest human on the planet, the popular athlete is the current holder of the 100 metres world record. Bolt stunned everyone by clocking just 9.58 seconds to claim the milestone at the 2009 IAAF World Championships. Moreover, the second-fastest time of 9.63 seconds is also of Usain Bolt. Interestingly, he also is the joint-holder of the third-fastest time alongside Yohan Blake and Tyson Gay (9.69 seconds). He also is the world record holder for 200m (19.19 seconds)

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Posts Pictures From Training Session, Fans Urge Him To Score Ton In 2nd Test

Usain Bolt is the most successful athlete in World Championships. Bolt has also received numerous awards, including the IAAF World Athlete of the Year (twice), Track & Field Athlete of the Year, and Laureus Sportsman of the Year (four times). He is the only sprinter to win the Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016). He also won two 4 × 100m relay gold medals.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 To Have VIVO Return As Title Sponsor, Fans React With Surprise

A look at the Usain Bolt net worth figure

According to reports from investopedia.com, the Usain Bolt net worth is estimated to be $90 million (i.e. approximately ₹655 crore). Bolt's net worth was boosted by his stellar career as a sprinter. According to reports from Forbes, Bolt earns a whopping $31 million through endorsements every year. Bolt is also the co-founder of Bolt Mobility a Miami-based micro-mobility startup.

ALSO READ | Amazon Prime Video To Launch Another Australian Cricket Documentary After The Test Success

Image source: Usain Bolt Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.