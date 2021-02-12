Tokyo Olympics 2021 Guidelines Find Alternate To Quarantine; Will Distribute 150k Condoms

No hugs or handshakes will be allowed during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the 33-page rulebook unveiled by the organizers warned alongside advising athletes to ensure they limit their contact with others. After being shelved in 2020 due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are all set to kick-off from July 23. The rulebook strongly reiterated that athletes breaking the anti-virus rule would be shunned out of the competition and advised against unnecessary physical contact.

"If you have been to the Games before, we know this experience will be different in a number of ways," the guidebook warns. "For all Games participants, there will be some conditions and constraints that will require your flexibility and understanding".

As per the guidelines, the athletes will be tested for COVID-19 at least once every four days and those whose result returns positive will be barred from the competition, the rulebook said. The guidelines are also subject to further revisions in the coming months as the main event nears, as per reports.

The rulebook states that athletes will not be subject to quarantine on their arrival in Japan and permits them to access training camps before the commencement of the Olympics. The rulebook mandated the athletes to test negative for COVID-19 while boarding their flights to Japan and asked them to take another test upon their arrival. Further, athletes are restricted from visiting tourist spots, shops, restaurants or bars and are directed to wear masks at all times except while competing, training, eating, or resting. As per agencies, the organizers also intend to hand 150,000 condoms to the athletes taking part in the Olympics along with the advice to limit their physical contact.

Another problem posed

Recently, more than 80% of the Japanese citizens said that the Olympics should be postponed or canceled. With this recent development, it can be problematic to try and open on July 23 in the middle of a pandemic. A total of 11,000 athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes will be a part of the games.

According to sources of AP, the opening ceremony planned at the village on Tokyo Bay will have stringent rules and guidelines, which will include the vaccination and rapid PCR negative tests. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach met Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and John Coates, the IOC member in charge of overseeing Tokyo preparations to draft guidelines for conducting safe games. Alleging that the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be “all business with few frills,” Coats said that the athletes would be discouraged from sightseeing, adding that “staying longer in the village increases the potential for problems”.

