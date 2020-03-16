NFL CBA Proposal Increases Salary Cap To $198.2 Million Per Club; Cap Space For Each Team

NFL's collective bargain agreement has been approved by the NFLPA and is set to implement some major changes ahead of the 2020/21 NFL season. From changes in the drug testing policies to a revamped post-season format, the new CBA proposal is set to bring a host of changes starting from the upcoming season. However, a big win for the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) is the increase in the players' share in the revenues from 47% to 48%.

Also Read | Owners Reportedly Accept New NFL CBA Proposal; NFL CBA Salary Cap To Increase Next Season?

NFL CBA salary cap with a major boost

The NFL Management Council just informed team officials the salary cap will be $198.2 million per club in 2020, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2020

The increase in revenue for the NFL means the salary cap has also received a boost ahead of the 2020 NFL free agency. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the salary cap will now be $198.2 million per club. This is a $10 million increase from last season. Pelissero further delved into the details stating the costs per club is set to $242.9 million, which also includes $44.7 million in performance-based add-ons.

Overall player costs per club is $242.9 million. So, that's $198.2M on the salary cap and $44.7M in benefits and performance-based pay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2020

As we've been saying, players' share of revenue spikes from 47% to 48% starting in 2021 and the salary cap will spike accordingly. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2020

Also Read | NFL Players Approve NFL CBA Salary Cap and other proposals, Including 17-game Season

With the 2020 NFL free agency just around the corner, the increased salary cap can potentially result in a spending spree for several NFL teams. The 2020 NFL free agency is set to commence from Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 4:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 19, 1:30 AM IST).

NFL CBA Salary CAP for each of the 32 NFL teams

According to the Bleacher Report and Overcap, the salary cap space for each team ahead of the 2020 NFL free agency

NFL Teams Salary Cap Space ahead of 2020 Free agency Arizona Cardinals $37,908,710 Atlanta Falcons $2,182,104 Baltimore Ravens $19,674,854 Buffalo Bills $80,186,213 Carolina Panthers $22,541,233 Chicago Bears $11,757,111 Cincinnati Bengals $51,907,026 Cleveland Browns $65,879,940 Dallas Cowboys $72,468,123 Denver Broncos $43,651,714 Detroit Lions $51,428,544 Green Bay Packers $26,150,042 Houston Texans $50,397,117 Indianapolis Colts $84,135,255 Jacksonville Jaguars $13,008,036 Kansas City Chiefs $11,874,494 Las Vegas Raiders $53,605,596 Los Angeles Chargers $49,874,302 Los Angeles Rams $17,232,144 Miami Dolphins $86,050,174 Minnesota Vikings $18,912,236 New England Patriots $39,859,589 New Orleans Saints $7,523,192 New York Giants $76,635,117 New York Jets $48,218,190 Philadelphia Eagles $40,000,800 Pittsburgh Steelers -$219,025 San Francisco 49ers $12,896,899 Seattle Seahawks $42,818,972 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $78,094,844 Tennessee Titans $64,313,327 Washington Redkins $59,278,737

Also Read | NFL CBA Marijuana Proposal Approved As Penalties For Consuming Marijuana Reduced

What does CBA stand for in the NFL? NFL CBA playoff format

The NFL CBA proposal or the collective bargain agreement has been the labour negotiations between the team owners and the NFLPA. The NFL CBA proposal was approved with a 1019-959 majority on Saturday night (Sunday IST) and is reportedly set to run at least till 2030. Per the CBA proposal, the league format is set for an overhaul as it reportedly contains an option to increase the regular season to 17 games starting from the 2021/22 season. The upcoming season, however, could see the introduction of the 14-team playoff system (previously 12).

.Also Read | NFLPA Executive Committee Reportedly Votes Against NFL CBA Proposal; NFL CBA Salary Cap to Increase?