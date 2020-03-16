The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

NFL CBA Proposal Increases Salary Cap To $198.2 Million Per Club; Cap Space For Each Team

other sports

NFL CBA proposal was approved on Sunday and his set to implement some key changes ahead of the upcoming season. The salary cap also received a major boost.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
NFL cba

NFL's collective bargain agreement has been approved by the NFLPA and is set to implement some major changes ahead of the 2020/21 NFL season. From changes in the drug testing policies to a revamped post-season format, the new CBA proposal is set to bring a host of changes starting from the upcoming season. However, a big win for the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) is the increase in the players' share in the revenues from 47% to 48%. 

Also Read | Owners Reportedly Accept New NFL CBA Proposal; NFL CBA Salary Cap To Increase Next Season?

NFL CBA salary cap with a major boost

The increase in revenue for the NFL means the salary cap has also received a boost ahead of the 2020 NFL free agency. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the salary cap will now be $198.2 million per club. This is a $10 million increase from last season. Pelissero further delved into the details stating the costs per club is set to $242.9 million, which also includes $44.7 million in performance-based add-ons.

Also Read | NFL Players Approve NFL CBA Salary Cap and other proposals, Including 17-game Season

With the 2020 NFL free agency just around the corner, the increased salary cap can potentially result in a spending spree for several NFL teams. The 2020 NFL free agency is set to commence from Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 4:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 19, 1:30 AM IST).

NFL CBA Salary CAP for each of the 32 NFL teams

According to the Bleacher Report and Overcap, the salary cap space for each team ahead of the 2020 NFL free agency

NFL Teams Salary Cap Space ahead of 2020 Free agency
Arizona Cardinals

$37,908,710

Atlanta Falcons

$2,182,104

Baltimore Ravens

$19,674,854

Buffalo Bills

$80,186,213

Carolina Panthers

$22,541,233

Chicago Bears

 

$11,757,111

 

Cincinnati Bengals

$51,907,026

Cleveland Browns

$65,879,940

Dallas Cowboys

$72,468,123

Denver Broncos

$43,651,714

Detroit Lions

$51,428,544

Green Bay Packers

$26,150,042

Houston Texans

$50,397,117

Indianapolis Colts

$84,135,255

Jacksonville Jaguars

$13,008,036

Kansas City Chiefs

$11,874,494

Las Vegas Raiders

$53,605,596

Los Angeles Chargers

$49,874,302

Los Angeles Rams

$17,232,144

Miami Dolphins

$86,050,174

Minnesota Vikings

$18,912,236

New England Patriots

$39,859,589

New Orleans Saints

$7,523,192

New York Giants

$76,635,117

New York Jets

$48,218,190

Philadelphia Eagles

$40,000,800

Pittsburgh Steelers

-$219,025

San Francisco 49ers

$12,896,899

Seattle Seahawks

$42,818,972

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$78,094,844

Tennessee Titans

$64,313,327
Washington Redkins

$59,278,737

Also Read | NFL CBA Marijuana Proposal Approved As Penalties For Consuming Marijuana Reduced

What does CBA stand for in the NFL? NFL CBA playoff format

The NFL CBA proposal or the collective bargain agreement has been the labour negotiations between the team owners and the NFLPA. The NFL CBA proposal was approved with a 1019-959 majority on Saturday night (Sunday IST) and is reportedly set to run at least till 2030. Per the CBA proposal, the league format is set for an overhaul as it reportedly contains an option to increase the regular season to 17 games starting from the 2021/22 season. The upcoming season, however, could see the introduction of the 14-team playoff system (previously 12). 

.Also Read | NFLPA Executive Committee Reportedly Votes Against NFL CBA Proposal; NFL CBA Salary Cap to Increase?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES