Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Delivers Inspiring Speech After Sealing Playoffs Berth

It was an all-heart performance from the Buffalo Bills that sealed their second playoffs spot in three years. A 17-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Heinz Field on Sunday Night Football was enough to guarantee a playoffs berth for the Buffalo Bills. With a 10-4 record, the Buffalo Bills face off against AFC East leaders New England Patriots in Week 16. However, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was determined on emphasizing the magnitude of what they had achieved after the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also Read | Lamar Jackson Pulls Off A Dwyane Wade As Jets Players Line Up For QB's Jersey

NFL: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott delivers an inspirational speech

"They have no idea how big the heart in our locker room is."#BUFvsPIT | #GoBills pic.twitter.com/hJDwoaTxiB — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 16, 2019

Head coach Sean McDermott was clearly pleased with the Buffalo Bills making it through to the playoffs. “I’m humbled to make the playoffs in two out of three years here. I’m grateful to be part of the men and women that we have in our locker room who work so hard. Our team is hungry to keep getting better.", Sean McDermott was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.

Also Read | New England Patriots Snap Losing Streak After Easy 34-13 Win Over Cincinnati Bengals

With their win tonight, the @BuffaloBills clinch a playoff spot.



The Bills also record their 1st 10-win season since 1999. That was the longest active drought in the NFL without a 10-win campaign. Now the Browns hold the longest active drought, dating back to 2007. pic.twitter.com/AuNPoEHzmq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Patriots Suspend Videographer Involved In Controversial Spygate 2.0 Incident

It wasn't a pretty win by any means. It was, however, a well-deserved one. The Bills currently are currently seeded at No. 5 in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills will once again go on the road in Week 16 when they head to the Gillette Stadium to take on AFC East leaders New England Patriots, which means they still have an outside shot at clinching the AFC East title. The Buffalo Bills defence did well against a Pittsburgh Steelers side that is currently second in the AFC North. Devlin Hodges and co. were afforded little room, as they managed just two scoring drives on Sunday night. Tre'Davious White enjoyed what was arguably his best game of the season as he managed two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also Read | LA Rams Suffer HUGE 21-44 Defeat To Dallas Cowboys As Jason Garrett's Side Dominate Field