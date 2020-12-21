Stephen Thompson Calls Out Jorge Masvidal After UFC Vegas 17 Win; Gamebred Responds

In his return to the Octagon, UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson delivered a dominating performance against rising contender Geoff Neal in the main event of UFC Vegas 17. Wonderboy kept Neal at a comfortable distance while hitting him with various round-kicks and leg kicks. When the number eleven ranked star did get close, Thompson unloaded on him with punches. This led Wonderboy to secure a unanimous decision victory after a hard-fought 25 minutes.

Also Read l UFC Vegas 17 live stream, Thompson vs Neal preview and complete fight card

Stephen Thompson calls out Jorge Masvidal

Now, with two straight wins to his name, the number five ranked fighter is hoping to get someone ranked above him in his next appearance. Speaking to Daniel Cormier after the bout, Stephen Thompson named the person who fits that bill. When asked who he wants to be his next opponent, Wonderboy called out Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, claiming he wants to "see the NMF (Nicest MOFO) vs the BMF (Baddest MotherF*****)”.

“Let’s make that happen. Stephen Wonderboy Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal 2. I know that he’s talking about fighting Colby Covington but we’ll see,” Thompon added.

Also Read l Dana White says if UFC had paused during pandemic, fighters would have lost $200 million

Gamebred has some “unfinished” business with Wonderboy

As Thompson suggested, there have been rumours that Masvidal could coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite his rival Colby Covington. However, if that doesn’t happen, Thompson vs Jorge 2 makes senses, considering they both are in the top five of the welterweight rankings. Recently, Jorge Masvidal also showed interest in fighting Wonderboy as he has some “unfinished” business with the 170-pound fighter.

Also Read l Dana White will meet Khabib on UFC 257 fight week, confident he can talk him into comeback

Thompson and Masvidal first met at UFC 217: Bisping vs. St Pierre in November 2017 where Wonderboy came out on top by unanimous decision. Since then, Thompson has remained in the top 10 of the division, while Jorge Masvidal became a huge star after his three straight wins against Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. However, he was defeated by champion Kamaru Usman in his last outing at UFC 251. As for Thompson, he defeated Vicente Luque at UFC 244 on the undercard of Masvidal vs Diaz, before defeating Geoff Neal recently.

Also Read l Nate Diaz, Dana White react to Jake Paul calling out McGregor in profanity-laced rant

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube, Jorge Masvidal/ Twitter