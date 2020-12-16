Nate Diaz, Dana White React To Jake Paul Calling Out McGregor In Profanity-laced Rant

For better or for worse, Jake Paul has become the talk of the town after he defeated NBA vet Nate Robinson via a sensational KO at the co-main bout of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr boxing event. The popular YouTube personality followed up the viral moment by calling out former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and Bellator standout Dillon Danis. As crazy as it sounds, Paul is really looking forward to a possible bout with the Notorious One as he can be seen trash-talking about Conor McGregor every now and then.

Recently, Paul dropped a profanity-laced video on his Instagram page, which angered a lot of fans, including McGregor’s long-time rival Nate Diaz, UFC president Dana White and, current two-division champion Amanda Nunes. In the minute-long video, the YouTuber insulted McGregor's fiancée Dee Devlin, Dana White and his next opponent Dustin Poirier. He also accused Conor McGregor of dodging the possibilities of a fight, claiming that The Notorious is scared of getting defeated by a YouTuber.

“My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning. Fifty million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered. But, you're scared to fight me, Conor,” he said.

Nate Diaz, Dana White and Amanda Nunes slam Jake Paul

After Jake Paul released the NSFW video, Nate Diaz took to Twitter and slammed the younger Paul brother. Calling Jake Paul a “spoiled f**k,” Nate Diaz criticised his boxing skills, writing “you can’t really fight dumbs**t”. He then advised the Problem Child to shut up, adding “you’re gonna end up with your a** whooped for real somewhere talking like that”.

Later, Dana White reacted to the rant, while talking to TMZ (via Cinema Blend). He statistically said that he’s “thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock Jake’s a** out”. The Lioness then responded to Dana White’s comments, claiming that she’s ready to fight the Problem Child.

On paper, Amanda Nunes could come out on top as she’s the current women's bantamweight and women's featherweight champion. Not just that, she is also a pound-for-pound juggernaut, with wins over legends like Ronda Rousey, Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm and others. Jake Paul, on the other hand, turned pro recently and is yet to face someone with legit boxing experience.

