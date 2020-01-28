Super Bowl 2020: Tickets, Schedule And Miami Travel Guide For Chiefs Vs 49ers Showdown

A total of 17 weeks of regular-season action and a host of post-season games will culminate in Miami this weekend at Super Bowl 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the quest for NFL glory as they head to the Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, Sunday night (Monday morning IST). As NFL fans gear up for Super Bowl 2020, here is a travel guide for NFL fans travelling to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Super Bowl 2020 schedule

According to the Super Bowl 2020 schedule, a fan festival called Super Bowl Live will take place till February 1 at Bayfront Park. The event features a Tailgate Town fan experience, fireworks, evening parades, water shows and stages showcasing local talent and renowned artists, including Lady Gaga. There will also be a ticketed event called the 'Super Bowl Experience' at the Miami Beach Convention Center which will run till February 1. This will also include games, autograph sessions with NFL players, Super Bowl rings on display and an opportunity to take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Executive producer of Super Bowl Live Randi Freeman had a few words regarding the Super Bowl Live event. “There’s the palm tree rock climbing wall, which has been incredibly popular. Where else in Miami would you climb a palm tree?”

Super Bowl 2020 tickets

Tickets for Super Bowl LIV are live on the official NFL website. Ticket resale company Stubhub listed the lowest-price Super Bowl ticket at $5,600 last week. Rivals Ticketmaster listed Super Bowl 2020 tickets in the range of $5,300 to over $19,000. Tickets for the premium section known as "The Club" that offers a view of the 50-yard-line are listed at a reported $27,000.

Super Bowl 2020 travel guide

NFL fans heading to Super Bowl LIV in Miami can visit a number of destinations in the city. The likes of the Art Deco District, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens are among the more popular sites to visit. Tourists can also shop at the Aventure Mall and Dolphin Mall.

