Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs Vs Bucs Schedule, Timings And Live Streaming

After a COVID-19 troubled year, the Super Bowl 2021 is finally here. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers emerged victorious after Sunday night's conference championships, setting up an epic Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady matchup. The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce overthrowing Sean McDermott's defense.

The Bucs dominated the Green Bay Packers – putting an end to the team's winning streak. Tom Brady will now play his tenth Super Bowl.

Super Bowl live stream details

US fans can stream the game via Sling TV and fuboTV subscriptions, which offer access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. The Yahoo Sports app will also stream the games for US fans. The live broadcast in India will not be available on any channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NFL Game Pass (NFL App or site) to watch live games.

Super Bowl 2021 TV channel

USA – CBS

Canada – CTV and RDS.

UK – Sky Sports, BBC

Australia – Kayo Sports (streaming), 7Mate (TV)

Super Bowl schedule and timings

Date and Time – Sunday, February 7, tipoff at 6:30 PM EST (Monday, February 8, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida.

Super Bowl performers: Tom Brady vs the defending champions

The Chiefs – defending champions – will come back stronger this season. Patrick Mahomes will lead his team, finishing the season as AFC's top seed. The team is loaded with strong offensive players – Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and even Mecole Hardman. The defense led by Steve Spagnuolo stands strong, guaranteed to trouble Brady and the Bucs. The team seemed to conduct themselves fine even after Mahomes' injury – edging past the Bills to secure their Super Bowl berth.

The Bucs will be back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2002 – this time with a completely different roster. While the team has come close before – they have never had Brady before. While the 43-year-old QB has faced some issues this year, he has managed to propel the team into the playoffs. The team fought hard, moving past Washington (wild card round), the New Orleans Saints and the Packers – who were seeded No. 1. While Aaron Rodgers and the Packers looked to make a comeback this weekend, Brady helped his team to a two-score gap – which was never bridged.

Super Bowl home team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the home team. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a limited amount of fans will be able to attend the game.

