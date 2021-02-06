Super Bowl 2021: NFL Reveals Plan To Conduct Marquee Sports Event Amidst COVID-19 Fears

A year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world, no one was sure if sports would return in 2021 – that to with fans allowed into the venue. The NFL – also affected by the pandemic's impact – will be conducting the Super Bowl this weekend, apparently ready with all the necessary precautions needed to carry out the event successfully. The Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is scheduled for Sunday, 8:30 PM EST (Monday, 7:00 AM IST).

How will Super Bowl 2021 health and safety be managed?

As the Super Bowl 2021 nears, concerns about COVID-19 spread due to post-game celebrations increase. While not much can be done later on, the league has altered the way the game will be watched, played and attended. "We want our fans to be safe," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the Super Bowl, adding that fans need to be smart.

What are Super Bowl 2021 COVID-19 guidelines?

Around 25,000 fans will be attending the game at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which includes 7,500 healthcare workers. However, along with the mandatory masks – they will have to wear PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). The league will also try and carry out a safe half-time show. As per British director Hamish Hamilton, the task has been difficult as the pandemic has affected the production parameters.

Along with everyone present, the performers will have to consider social distancing.

Dr Anthony Fauci also addressed the Super Bowl situation, concerned about the parties. As per Dr Fauci, people should lay it low, as this is not the time to invite people and watch the game together – risking a COVID-19 spread. While the game in itself is a concern, home parties too, will add to the COVID-19 spread.

The NFL will reportedly five out kits during the game, which include hand sanitizers and KN95 masks. NFL executive Jeff Miller further added that mask-wearing will be made mandatory, along with strict social distancing measures. “It’s been a lot of work by a lot of people and a lot of engagement with local, state, and national health officials to do this as safely as can be done,” said Miller.

However, experts still remain concerned. According to Harvard University's epidemiologist Stephen Kissler, the biggest concern lies in when people are using parts of the stadium – and not when they are at their seats. The league will also customize entry gates, allowing fans to enter through a larger area.

No temperature checks will be done at entry points.

Additionally, tickets are being sold in groups of two to six people, so people can form 'pods'. These pods will be placed accordingly, not more than 10 people allowed in one. As per reports, the NFL will carry out 200,000 health screenings for individuals at the event by kickoff. The league has also worked to limit contact, enable Visa for cashless transactions which include reverse ATMs.

Bucs and Chiefs enter critical phase of COVID precautions. Any player or coach with a positive test beginning today will be ruled out for the Super Bowl. Same protocols as regular season. Game on without key players if positive — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2021

Super Bowl 2021 half-time performers

This year, The Weeknd will perform at the Super Bowl's half-time show. As per reports, the show will start a couple of hours after the tip-off. Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake are other artists that have performed at the Super Bowl, which is probably seen as the biggest stage in sports.

(Image credits: AP)