Super Bowl 2021 Tickets: How To Buy NFL Tickets, Prices And Where To Purchase Them

The Super Bowl 2021 is just days away and the occasion has normally been a cause for celebration in the United States. And while the year had been filed with strife amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the game will still remain a massive part of the sporting culture. As a result, the Super Bowl will also allow close to 25,000 fans to watch the game live, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Monday IST). Here's how to buy Super Bowl 2021 tickets and all other details.

Where to purchase Super Bowl 2021 tickets? Super Bowl 2021 tickets price

The NFL announced that they will allow 25,000 fans at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida, of which 7,500 tickets will be issued to vaccinated frontline workers who have battled the odds against COVID-19. The rest of the 17,500 tickets are available to purchase online, and the fans will be required to follow all of the rules that are set by the Super Bowl authorities. Fans are expected to practise social distancing, mandatorily wear a face mask, and follow all signage that is posted at the stadium.

With the number of spectators crunched due to the pandemic, the Super Bowl 2021 tickets price has soared exponentially. The prices for attending the big game have always been high, but the current season has seen it rise up a notch. According to vividseats.com, the cheapest ticket for Super Bowl 2021 is $4,875. There are hardly any seats left at the time of writing and all are in the upper level. Meanwhile, the cheapest ticket on StubHub for Bucs vs Chiefs clash was only $100 more, coming in at $4,975 per ticket. The most expensive Super Bowl LV ticket on vividseats is $22,779, which is situated in the lower level of the stadium. On the other hand, Ticketmaster has tickets that range from $5,695 all the way up to $40,000 per seat.

While there are risks of attending the Super Bowl in this climate, it is truly a once in a lifetime experience for the spectators. The viewers will also see The Weeknd perform at the Raymond James Stadium, during the Pepsi halftime show. The 30-year-old has sold more than 75 million records globally and topped the UK and US music charts in 2020 with his fourth studio album, After Hours. The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 7 (Monday, February 8 IST).

(Image Courtesy: Bucs Twitter)