Super Bowl 2021 Result: Tom Brady-led Bucs Romp Past Chiefs 31-9 To Become NFL Champions

The greatest quarterback in NFL history added yet another feather to his cap as Tom Brady lifted his seventh Super Bowl title after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Monday IST). The 43-year-old veteran was at his very best and completely outplayed Patrick Mahomes, with their matchup considered to be a quarterback battle for the ages. However, it was Brady’s experience and resilience that rose to the top, as Bucs sealed a comfortable 31-9 win.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Fiancee 'Tired' Of Fans Comparing Star Players Ahead Of Awaited Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2021 live score: Tom Brady led-Bucs beat Mahomes and co. to clinch title

In what was expected to be a tightly contested clash, Tampa Bay Buccaneers brushed aside the Kansas City Chiefs ruthlessly as the hosts lifted their first Super Bowl title since 2002. Tom Brady and co. scored 30 or more points in all four of their playoff games as the defending champions were dethroned at the Raymond James Stadium. The Super Bowl 2021 result was led by two newcomers for the Bucs, with tight end Rob Gronkowski catching two touchdowns while Leonard Fournette had a rushing score, taking his tally to four touchdowns in the playoffs.

Also Read: Rodgers Wins 3rd MVP, Donald Gets 3rd Top Defensive Player

The Chiefs' lightning-quick high powered offense never got going as the Bucs stifled their top receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes, meanwhile, was forced to scramble all night as he battled a toe injury and played without two starting offensive tackles. The 25-year-old ended the game 26 for 49 passing and 270 yards with two interceptions, with several of his passes being dropped in what was the first double-digit defeat in his career. Meanwhile, Brady was brilliantly effective, 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Gronkowski, who made a retirement U-turn to reunite with Brady earlier this season, caught six passes for 67 yards.

Also Read: Super Bowl Ads Aim To Entertain With Light Humor

The Tom Brady Super Bowl win meant that the veteran quarterback now has more big game wins than any other franchise in NFL history. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots were tied at six for the record, with Brady a part of all the six winning campaigns with the Pats. The 43-year-old added another Super Bowl to his name after moving to the Bucs in the offseason, truly signifying his legend while defying his age. The NFL broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joins Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises.

Also Read: Tom Brady's $26m Real Estate Portfolio Includes Homes In New York, Montana And Florida

(Image Courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Twitter)