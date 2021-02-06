Patrick Mahomes Fiancee 'Tired' Of Fans Comparing Star Players Ahead Of Awaited Super Bowl

The Super Bowl 2021 is less than 48 hours away and Patrick Mahomes will be playing in his second consecutive big game. The 25-year-old had sensationally led the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl victory last season and will look to do so again when they face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while the Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes matchup has NFL fans on the edge of their seats, the comparison is not something Brittany Matthews is particularly fond of.

Patrick Mahomes fiancee 'tired' of fans comparing players to others

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews has been a constant figure in the quarterback's life over the years. The couple are set to welcome yet another member to their clan, with Matthews expecting to give birth to their first child. Mahomes and Matthews had announced they were having their first child less than a month after getting engaged and later revealed that it would be a girl. The 25-year-old fitness trainer has never shied away from expressing her opinion on social media, and has a particular distaste for comparing players to others.

One day, y’all will learn, to stop comparing people🤷🏼‍♀️ — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2021

Matthews alluded to that last month when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills. The defending champions had then sealed a 38-24, to reach their second consecutive Super Bowl. Mahomes' fiancee saw something again this month and went back to Twitter and reflected why people continue to compare players. Her comments could have stemmed from the recent comparisons between Mahomes and Tom Brady before their epic Super Bowl 2021 clash.

Why do we constantly have to compare players, I don’t understand it🤷🏼‍♀️ Just let them be who they are👏🏼 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 3, 2021

The Chiefs, led by Mahomes are looking to become the first club to retain the Super Bowl championship since Brady himself, guided the New England Patriots to back-to-back titles in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The Patriots had then defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, who were coached by current Chiefs coach Andy Reid. This will be Brady's 10th appearance at the big game, as he eyes his unprecedented seventh win.

The 43-year-old is 5-5 in his career against the Chiefs, and the record is 2-2 since Mahomes' arrival in Kansas City. Mahomes is yet to lose a playoff game since 2018, where Brady then with the New England Patriots defeated them in the AFC CHampionship game.

(Image Courtesy: Brittany Matthews Instagram)