Tom Brady's $26m Real Estate Portfolio Includes Homes In New York, Montana And Florida

Tom Brady is one of the greatest players to have ever played in the NFL, and over his 21-year career, the quarterback has amassed loads of wealth. The 43-year-old over the years has invested his wealth well, and is a real estate mogul, and has invested $26 million in homes across the United States. Here's a look at Tom Brady mansions and all other details surrounding his real estate portfolio.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Fiancee 'Tired' Of Fans Comparing Star Players Ahead Of Awaited Super Bowl

Tom Brady real estate portfolio: Where does Tom Brady live?

Tom Brady's latest purchase is a $17 million home on Indian Creek Island in Miami, in an area that is known as “Billionaire’s Bunker". Brady along with wife and supermodel Gisele Bündchen will remodel a 5,172-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode on a two-acre lot and custom-build a new one according to Page Six. The new structure will emulate their one-time LA home, which they custom-built with a budget of $20 million.

The construction of the Miami house will use environmentally friendly materials and solar panels in the design much like their other properties. On one side of the lot is the crystal blue Biscayne Bay, while on the other side there is an expansive golf course, where he can play golf with neighbours Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Also Read: Tom Brady Unfazed By NFL Twitter's Mean Tweets Ahead Of Blockbuster Super Bowl LIV Game

Tom Brady and Bündchen downsized their Manhattan residence late last year, selling their north-facing 6,500-square-foot 12th-floor condo for a south-facing 12th floor 5,300-square-foot condo, according to property records. The new condo was only $3.6 million compared to the $36.8 million their larger condo and both were on the 12th floor, with Brady considering it a lucky number since his New England Patriots days. Their new condo has four bedrooms and 4,331 square feet overlooking the Hudson River. The private terrace is over 1,000 square feet and includes an outdoor kitchen and the condo also has high ceilings, a private elevator, a foyer, a gallery, a great room with a fireplace, a dining room and a family room.

Also Read: Andy Reid Son Causes Major Car Accident Under Influence As 5-year-old Fights For Life

Tom Brady has been seen frequently golfing at the Yellowstone Club, which is a super-exclusive development in Montana where the rich and famous, such as Bill Gates, Justin Timberlake and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt shell out tremendously for privacy. While details about Brady's residence there are scarce, the Yellowstone club's website lists that condos start at $5.7 million, and homes can go for up to $30 million. The complex offers ski lifts, 2,900 acres of ski slopes, access to the Big Sky Resort with 5,800 acres of ski slopes, a pool, a fitness center, yoga classes and access to personal trainers along with a 28,000-square-foot golf course.

Also Read: Super Bowl 2021: NFL Reveals Plan To Conduct Marquee Sports Event Amidst COVID-19 Fears

Brady also has a vacation home in the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica and his wife Gisele had posted a picture from their stay there last year. The Brady family often visits their remote home snd frequented there even during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple is also said to have had a second wedding ceremony in Santa Teresa, while the likes of Mel Gibson also has an abode there. Houses in the area start at less than $200,000 but can range up to $20 million according to reports. And while the area has a lot of rentals available, it is believed that the Bucs superstar does own a property there.

(Image Courtesy: Tom Brady Instagram)