TAB Vs MIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Game Preview

Tampa Bay Rays (TAB) will square off against Minnesota Twins (MIT) in the upcoming game of MLB spring training on Monday, March 1 at 1:05 PM local time (11:35 PM IST). The game will be played at Charlotte Sports Park in Florida. Here is our BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction, top picks and BOS vs TOR Dream11 team.

TAB vs MIT Dream11 prediction: TAB vs MIT Dream11 team and preview

Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins will play their first match in the tournament, which is expected to be a cracker. TAB would enter the game with Manuel Margot, Brandon Lowe and Tyler Glasnow being their key players, while Minnesota Twins will rely on Jake Cave, Josh Donaldson and Ryan Jeffers to come out on top. Both the teams will look to start their run with a win and earn the top spot on the standings.

TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021

Time: 1:05 PM local time, 11:35 PM IST

Venue: Charlotte Sports Park, Florida

TAB vs MIT match prediction: Probable lineups

TAB vs MIT Dream11 team: Tampa Bay Rays probable playing 9

Manuel Margot, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Kevin Kiermaier, Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames, Joey Wendle, Tyler Glasnow, Mike Zunino

TAB vs MIT Dream11 team: Minnesota Twins probable playing 9

Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler, Jake Cave, Byron Buxton, Josh Donaldson, Jorge Polanco, Travis Blankenhorn, Kenta Maeda, Ryan Jeffers

TAB vs MIT match prediction: TAB vs MIT Dream11 top picks

Tampa Bay Rays: Manuel Margot, Brandon Lowe, Tyler Glasnow

Minnesota Twins: Jake Cave, Josh Donaldson, Ryan Jeffers

TAB vs MIT Dream11 prediction: TAB vs MIT Dream11 team

Outfielders: Manuel Margot, Jake Cave, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Josh Lowe

Infielders: Josh Donaldson, Jorge Polanco, Brandon Lowe

Pitcher: Tyler Glasnow

Catcher: Ryan Jeffers

TAB vs MIT live: TAB vs MIT Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our TAB vs MIT Dream11 prediction is that the Tampa Bay Rays will come out on top in this contest.

