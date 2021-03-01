TAB Vs MIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Game Preview

Quick links:
Tampa Bay Rays (TAB) will square off against Minnesota Twins (MIT) in the upcoming game of MLB spring training on Monday, March 1 at 1:05 PM local time (11:35 PM IST). The game will be played at Charlotte Sports Park in Florida. Here is our BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction, top picks and BOS vs TOR Dream11 team.
Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins will play their first match in the tournament, which is expected to be a cracker. TAB would enter the game with Manuel Margot, Brandon Lowe and Tyler Glasnow being their key players, while Minnesota Twins will rely on Jake Cave, Josh Donaldson and Ryan Jeffers to come out on top. Both the teams will look to start their run with a win and earn the top spot on the standings.
Also Read l MLB spring training 2021: Key dates to know and schedule as exhibition games begin
Manuel Margot, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Kevin Kiermaier, Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames, Joey Wendle, Tyler Glasnow, Mike Zunino
Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler, Jake Cave, Byron Buxton, Josh Donaldson, Jorge Polanco, Travis Blankenhorn, Kenta Maeda, Ryan Jeffers
Also Read l Players excited for the return of fans as MLB spring training games begin
Also Read l 5-inning games, 2-out innings? Odd MLB spring look on deck
Considering the recent form of the teams, our TAB vs MIT Dream11 prediction is that the Tampa Bay Rays will come out on top in this contest.
Introducing your 2021 spring training Tampa Bay Rays! pic.twitter.com/mGgjAUfnXA— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 28, 2021
Note: The above TAB vs MIT playing 11, TAB vs MIT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TAB vs MIT live and TAB vs MIT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l Marla Miller retiring as MLB's head of special events
Image Source: Tampa Bay Rays/ Twitter