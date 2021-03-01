MLB Spring Training 2021: Key Dates To Know And Schedule As Exhibition Games Begin

With MLB spring training games beginning across Florida and Arizona from Sunday onwards, it is officially baseball season once again. The MLB was unable to convince the MLBPA to agree to a delayed 154-game season and an expanded postseason for the 30 teams in action, so spring training and the regular season will continue as scheduled. Here's a look at the MLB spring training schedule as well as the live stream details.

MLB spring training schedule and rules

Sunday marked the start of both the Cactus League (Arizona) and Grapefruit League (Florida) seasons kicking off. The Grapefruit League schedule had been altered to reduce travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league and the players have worked out both rule changes and COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the season, with the spring training set to have a different look for the upcoming season.

Each franchise set its own reporting dates but most teams opened camp on February 17. The players presumably went through COVID-19 testing prior to officially reporting. The general sequence of events saw pitchers and catchers report first as they began training for a few days ahead of the position players reporting before the full-squad workouts began.

The collective bargaining agreement required all players to report to spring training at least 33 days prior to Opening Day, so this was confirmed as the mandatory reporting date. All players needed to be in camp by February 26, subject to COVID-19 testing. Teams can invite up to 75 players to camp. While fans weren't permitted entrance in stadiums during the regular season last term, they will be allowed in once again this spring, albeit in limited numbers.

Spring training games were originally set to being on Saturday, February 27, but were pushed back a day after the league revised the schedule. The 162-game MLB regular season is scheduled to begin from April 1, 2021, onwards. Here's the schedule for the MLB spring training, which will be held across Florida and Arizona.

❗Revised Schedule Release❗

The latest #CactusLeague schedule, presented by @mecum, has been released for the 2021 #SpringTraining season! Limited tickets will be available in pod format. Info about tickets and health and safety policies can be found at https://t.co/OehS1GptBT. pic.twitter.com/j3LP2j2niS — The Cactus League (@cactusleagueaz) February 18, 2021

The 2021 Florida Spring Training Guide is now available in pdf format or to request a copy. The 2021 Guide provides links to the latest schedule and ticket informationi that will be updated daily if needed. Take a look or or request the guide at https://t.co/UerUzryOIw pic.twitter.com/Zuyr96yL6Q — Florida Grapefruit League (@FlaSpringTrain) February 22, 2021

How to watch MLB spring training? MLB live streaming details

There will be no live telecast/streaming of the MLB spring training games in India. In the USA, the MLB spring training live stream will be available on MLB.TV. Live scores and updates of the games can be found on the social media handles of the teams.

Image Credits - Seattle Mariners Twitter