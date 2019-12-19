Serena Williams Gets Boxing Lessons From "Iron" Mike Tyson, Watch Video

Former undisputed world heavyweight champion, the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title and the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles - the list of Mike Tyson's achievements in professional boxing is extensive.

Tennis star Serena Williams takes boxing lessons from Mike Tyson

🐐 recognizes 🐐 @MikeTyson has @serenawilliams looking like a pro on the heavy bag 👀 pic.twitter.com/2Va7i8btzr — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 19, 2019

The team of the Mouratoglou Academy witnessed two of world sport's all-time greats participate in a boxing training session. Serena Williams is at the Mouratoglou Academy in Boca Raton to train for the new season. "I don’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT (Greatest Of All Time, referring to Serena Williams) much love and respect," was the caption Mike Tyson chose while sharing a picture of himself and Serena Williams on his Instagram page. Mike Tyson's Instagram post drew a number of reactions from celebrities. One notable reaction was from Million Dollar Baby star Hillary Swank.

Serena Williams was last pictured in action in the final of the U.S. Open. That matchup, however, did not end in Serena William's favour as she lost to Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 6-3 7-5. Serena Williams is just one of the many stars taking part in the Mouratoglou Preseason. The likes of tennis players Coco Gauff, Holger Rune and Christopher Eubanks marked their attendance at the event. Fitness influencer Shaun T and DJ Bob Sinclar were also pictured at the event.

