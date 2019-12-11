Tyson Fury Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Mike Tyson, Calls Him The OG "bad Man" Of Boxing

The sport of boxing is filled with numerous ‘bad boys’ at this moment. There are men who can horrify the entire world with their deadly intentions but Tyson Fury ‘The Gypsy King’ believes that there is no one like Mike Tyson. Tyson Fury, himself, is one of the best boxers of all time and he is going to face someone with similar stature on February 22, 2020. Deontay Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion is Tyson Fury’s upcoming opponent and according to Wilder, he is the deadliest boxer in the history of boxing. A few days back, Deontay Wilder claimed that he is more feared and brutal than Mike Tyson. However, Tyson Fury disagrees as ‘The Gypsy King’ recent took to Instagram and revealed that Mike Tyson is the original 'bad man'.

Boxing: Tyson Fury’s Instagram post

Mike Tyson is definitely one of the most feared boxers of all time who could knockout anyone with one punch. Throughout his career, Mike Tyson has accomplished great knockouts and a prime Mike Tyson was everyone’s fear. The American veteran retired from the sport in 2005, three years before Tyson Fury made his boxing debut. However, Tyson Fury still believes that Mike Tyson is the best and he can smash anyone in his prime. Tyson Fury posted a picture of Mike Tyson on Instagram and captioned:it “This is the original bad man @miketyson he would of smashed them all in his prime. #baddestmanagereverliveth happy to carry his name. Take a look.

Boxing: Wilder vs Fury

Two men who are undefeated, furious, and clearly hate each other. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have shown no hesitation in taking shots and slamming the other in public. Their much-awaited epic rematch is coming after a controversial majority draw. Both the men entered and left the ring with their undefeated streak intact and they are set to give it another try on February 22, 2020.

