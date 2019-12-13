Serena Williams Fails To Pull Off Roger Federer's Trick Shot, Watch Video

Serena Williams, who was crowned as the women's player of the decade recently, stated that she doesn’t have the same aim as the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. In an interview with a leading publication, she was asked about a YouTube video where she was seen attempting a Roger Federer trick shot.

Also Read | Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal Are Interesting Players, Not Interesting Coaches: Caujolle

Congrats to @SerenaWilliams on being named the WTA Player of the Decade by @Tennis!



Winning back-to-back-to-back @usopen 🏆s is among the 🇺🇸's most impressive achievements of the 2010s. pic.twitter.com/8MvfsrcRO5 — USTA (@usta) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Roger Federer Is The Most Popular Sportsman In The World Ahead Of Messi: Boris Becker

In that video, the guy had a bottle on his head and Serena Williams went quite low for the shot. Answering the question, former World No. 1 stated that her aim and Roger Federer’s aim is quite different. Praising the Swiss maestro, she termed Roger Federer as one of the greatest players in history.

Also Read | Roger Federer Mimicked By 6-year-old Japanese Boy Wins Hearts, Watch Video

Serena Williams has been named the Player of the Decade by @Tennis.



The 🇺🇸 was dominant at the US Open from 2010-19, winning 3x and reaching the SFs or better in each of her appearances. pic.twitter.com/AQgc57pJWx — US Open Tennis (@usopen) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Serena Williams' Smashed Tennis Racket From 2018 US Open Auctioned For $20,910

Serena Williams suggested that the video pretty much explains that she is far away from his greatness. Serena stated that she tried attempting the Swiss international’s tricky shot. However, she added that in the video that it doesn’t seem like she did.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Seeking Inspiration From Serena Williams, Valentino Rossi

Regardless of her ranking, the American’s unmistakable impact on the sport, and her unwavering approach to competition, made this a clear-cut selection.



Congratulations, @serenawilliams—our women's player of the decade: https://t.co/zd8vEHO0up — TENNIS (@Tennis) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Tennis News: Here's How Serena Williams Can Qualify For The WTA Finals

Watch Serena Williams attempting Roger Federer's trick shot

Serena Williams Stats:

Serena Williams is currently on the No. 10 position in the WTA ranking. The 38-year-old Serena Williams had a win-loss record of 25-6 in 2019. Serena won her last title in 2017 Australian Open. She has won a record 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Roger Federer Stats:

38-year-old Roger Federer has been World No. 3 since a long time as the first and second positions are taken by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic respectively. Roger Federer has 103 titles to his name with the recent one coming at his native Basel. In 2019, he has a win-loss record of 53-10.