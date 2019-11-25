The Debate
Rob Gronkowski Slams Tom Brady And Patriots For 'negative Mood' Ahead Of Cowboys Win

other sports

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has delivered a scathing criticism of his former team. Gronkowski works as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rob Gronkowski

In the pre-game show leading up to the New England Patriots' matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had a few words for his former team. Gronkowski may have been delivering a preview of the Patriots' match-up with the Cowboys, but the former Patriots tight end didn't hold back in his criticism of his former NFL team. The Patriots' 13-9 win over the Cowboys moved the Patriots to a league-best 10-1 record on the season, but Rob Gronkowski was anything but impressed.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Hints Return To NFL But Won't Sign With Any Team This Season: Report

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Shuts Haters, Addresses Those Doubting His Ability In NFL

Rob Gronkowski's harsh words for the Patriots

Gronkowski was referring to an incident wherein Tom Brady and the Patriots were seen in a negative mood following their 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Rob Gronkowski vented his frustration by saying that Tom Brady's response to the win over the Eagles was unwarranted. Gronkowski, who is now working as an NFL analyst, pointed out that the negativity despite the win is the one part that he does not miss, having been a part of the New England Patriots before. 

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski: Three-time Super Bowl Champion To Make NFL Return Or WWE Debut?

The former Patriots tight end continued by saying that the Patriots should have been more jubilant in their celebrations after the win against the Eagles considering that the Patriots lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago. It would seem that Tom Brady is bearing the brunt of some harsh self-criticism despite the fact that the Patriots have won six Super Bowls with Tom Brady. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be too bothered with the harsh self-criticisms of his players. All Belichick will care about is that the New England Patriots continue to carry this form in the coming weeks. 

Also Read | NBA: Rob Gronkowski, Venus Williams Show Off Their Dance Moves During Halftime Show

Published:
COMMENT
