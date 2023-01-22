Wrestling Champion Bajrang Punia Reacts After PM Modi's Govt Takes Action Against WFI

Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia on Sunday expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported their fight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). India's top wrestlers including the likes of Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Ravi Dahiya staged a protest for over three days earlier this week to call for the resignation of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for the dissolution of the federation, alleging corruption and mismanagement.

The Union Government on Saturday suspended all activities of the national wrestling federation until the oversight committee is formally appointed and takes over the day-to-day activities of the body. The government has also suspended WFI's Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar. This comes a day after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a seven-member committee to probe the sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Punia on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle to thank everyone who supported the wrestlers' fight against the WFI and its chief. "Thanks to all of you for supporting the wrestlers from all over India in this fight for truth and those who were calling this fight only Haryana's fight, all of you see the whole country is with the wrestling world in this fight for truth," he wrote in his tweet.

WFI controversy

The wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat began their protest on January 18 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the "dictatorship" of WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers levelled allegations of corruption, mental harassment, and sexual exploitation against the WFI chief, who is also a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. The wrestlers called for the resignation of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the dissolution of the federation.

The wrestlers met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday and Friday, where they were assured of support and an investigation into the matter. Thakur wrote to the WFI, seeking a response within 72 hours. The wrestlers on Saturday called off their protest after Thakur announced WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh will step aside and assist in the investigation.

Image: Republic